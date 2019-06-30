CARTOON: Jiba & Mrwebi back on the roll

The JSE edged a little higher in cautious trade on Friday, while June was the best month for the bourse in more than a year
Putin is a ‘consistent and sincere’ conservative, yet in some areas he is more liberal than most European leaders, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Motorists get a break as weaker international oil prices allow for a drop in local fuel prices
The party’s deputy has accused the public protector of being in league with ‘rogue spies’ to undermine the president
McFadden made similar claims against Bank of America more than a decade ago, in litigation that parallels the legal battle she is pursuing against Deutsche Bank
But the surplus is a deterioration on the R4.76bn surplus recorded in May 2018
The programme has been set up to facilitate two-way trade with the vibrant economies of the continent and will work with partners to increase investment, writes Tibor Nagy Jr
The previous councillors elected in local elections in Togo governed for 14 years from 1987
Dispensing coaching advice does not absolve Danny Jordaan, Safa president for life, and Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani of blame
The National Arts Festival of 2019 has more than 500 productions on the programme, including workshops, artist walkabouts, live art, music theatre, street performances and dance, writes Anton Krueger
