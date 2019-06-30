Opinion

CARTOON: Jiba & Mrwebi back on the roll

30 June 2019 - 15:56 Brandan Reynolds
Friday June 28 2019
Jiba and Mrwebi win a battle in top court but the war is not over

They can remain on the roll of advocates but Constitutional Court does not rule on whether they are fit and proper to be there
National
3 days ago

Turnaround at the NPA: Jiba and Mrwebi axed

Cyril Ramaphosa’s firing of Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi offers the National Prosecuting Authority a fresh start
Features
1 month ago

NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba will fight her dismissal by Ramaphosa

Jiba says her lawyers are ready to take the matter forward and she intends to clear her name and legacy as a prosecutor
National
2 months ago

‘You lied to me’ — Cyril Ramaphosa tells Nomgcobo Jiba

The president said both senior NPA officials, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, lied under oath and deserved to be axed
National
2 months ago
Thursday June 27 2019
