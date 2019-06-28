How US’s Prosper Africa plan can benefit businesses on the continent

A greater connection between the US and African private sectors will expand markets for goods and services and advance African and American prosperity and security, fuel economic growth and job creation, and demonstrate the superior value proposition of transparent markets and private enterprise for driving growth. US companies bring significant capital, innovation and proven solutions, and adhere to the highest standards of transparency, quality and social responsibility — a clear alternative to state-directed investments.

At its essence, Prosper Africa is a new approach to doing business in Africa that emphasises the value of bringing US and African private sectors together. To do that, Prosper Africa will modernise how the US government supports private sector trade and investment opportunities. It will co-ordinate more than 15 US federal agencies to bring all of our tools and services together in one place. And, by leveraging our embassies and regional and online platforms, we will have a more robust, tightly co-ordinated field presence and a much more informative and focused virtual presence. We will actively support African companies’ efforts to trade and partner with US companies and invest in the US’s vast market.

Prosper Africa will focus on three primary activities. First, modernising and synchronising US government capabilities and efforts by providing a “one-stop shop” capability for two-way trade and investment with the African continent. This will improve internal US government processes, co-ordination and knowledge management to support the competitiveness of American and African businesses to support public and commercial transactions at all stages.

Second, facilitating transactions by co-ordinating US government agencies to help facilitate, expedite and mitigate the risk of transactions between American and African firms and investors.

The US government’s technical and sectoral expertise and capital, project preparation, export promotion, investment facilitation and risk-mitigation capabilities can, where necessary and appropriate, offer US companies access to information and deal enhancements to open the pipeline of commercial opportunities further on the African continent.

And third, focusing US agencies’ support to African partner governments, helping them identify and address policy, regulatory, capacity and logistical barriers to private sector trade and investment with the goal of fostering business climates that are mutually beneficial for the US and Africa.

This will include technical assistance to implement sound trade and investment policies and help build the capacity of government policymakers, regulatory institutions and procurement authorities to facilitate compliance with international standards of transparency, competitiveness, efficiency and quality.