Editing Allowed
WATCH: How Steinhoff plans to retrieve millions from Markus Jooste
27 June 2019 - 09:02
Business Day TV’s Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The panel discusses the dire state of SA’s municipalities and how Steinhoff is looking to claw back millions from former CEO Markus Jooste.
