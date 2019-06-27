Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How Steinhoff plans to retrieve millions from Markus Jooste

Business Day TV’s Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the week’s big stories in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

27 June 2019 - 09:02 Business Day TV
Markus Jooste. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Business Day TV’s Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The panel discusses the dire state of SA’s municipalities and how Steinhoff is looking to claw back millions from former CEO Markus Jooste.

