There is no green revolution without tax justice in the EU

The “green wave” recorded during the European elections on May 26 should give Europe momentum. It is now time we oppose our determination to build a social, democratic and ecological Europe, against the withdrawal desires of nationalists and eurosceptics, or the temptations of the status quo offered by conservatives and liberals.

The strong mobilisation of young people regarding climate change gives me particular hope for the future. In France and Germany, the Greens were the highest-ranked party among the 18-34 demographic in this election. And though high school students cannot yet vote, they are already expressing their willingness to defend their future on the streets during the climate marches.

As my mandate as a European MP ends after 10 years of fighting, I want to tell these young, motivated people that it is up to them to take up the torch. I also want to convince them that for a greener Europe, we need more tax justice.

First, because there is a direct link between environmental degradation and tax evasion. Take illegal fishing or logging, for example. The income from this trafficking is clearly not invested in savings banks; it is hidden in tax havens. Secondly, states must have more resources to finance the ecological transition we are calling for and, for this reason, multinationals must pay their fair share of taxes.

We must put an end to aggressive tax optimisation strategies that allow them to pay no taxes despite record profits. That Google, for example, was able to transfer €19.9bn to Bermuda in 2017 through a Dutch shell company is outrageous. Tax evasion costs the EU 20% of its corporate tax revenue each year.

For 10 years, I have made tax justice a priority for my work, in the European Parliament. I leave now my position with a mixture of satisfaction and bitterness. Satisfaction first, because we have achieved important victories. Whistle-blowers, who defend the general interest at the risk of their own lives, will now benefit from European protection. Financial crime will be better attacked through the creation of a European public prosecutor's office to co-ordinate cross-border investigations.