The electric vehicle — great opportunities and serious threats for SA

While the world is rapidly moving towards electric mobility and electric vehicles (EVs), SA is still grappling with how to deal with these technological developments, which have deep, multifaceted implications for the economy and society.

Research has shown medium- and long-term benefits associated with the transition process, but also definite short-term challenges. Critically, left to the market the transition will be inequitable. Hence a proactive and coherent approach is imperative to manage the transition effects and maximise the benefits of inclusive development.

These include reduced imports of petroleum products (SA’s largest import, at more than $15bn in 2018), which will have positive spillovers on foreign exchange, exchange rates and economic development. Larger electricity sales will also contribute to economic development and provide additional revenues to the national utility. There will also be a positive impact on health expenditure due to air quality improvements, and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (even on SA’s coal-based grid). EVs will also enable a wide array of benefits, from their synergies with solar-based systems to their integration with grid management and autonomous vehicles.

The introduction of EVs will increase disposable income. Their efficiency, combined with low maintenance costs and affordable recharging prices, result in a much lower cost of transport over the lifetime of the vehicles. And though they are more expensive than equivalent internal combustion vehicles, price parity is forecast by 2024-2029. EVs will halve transport expenditure, corresponding to an increase in disposable income of 7% on average.

Importantly, though, if the transition is not managed, high-income households that own cars are set to reap higher benefits than lower-income households that rely on public transport.

Negative impacts will also have to be mitigated, especially in the short term. As the demand for fuels and internal combustion vehicles dwindles, government revenues will be negatively impacted by a decrease in taxes and levies. In 2017/2018 fuel levies contributed R70.9bn to government revenues, close to 6% of net revenues. The transition to EVs will deeply transform the transport value chain, which employs large numbers of people who are at risk of seeing their jobs disappear or being transformed.