Opinion

Unlike almost all other central banks, the BoE is cautiously tolerant of libra

‘The Bank of England approaches libra with an open mind but not an open door’

22 June 2019 - 11:11 David Goodman and Fergal O’Brien
Bank of England governor Mark Carney. Picture: REUTERS
Bank of England governor Mark Carney. Picture: REUTERS

London/Zurich — Mark Carney’s embrace of the future of finance is setting the three-century-old Bank of England (BoE) apart from policy makers around the world.

The BoE governor is starting consultations on allowing new payment providers to hold reserves at the central bank. Granting access to ventures such as Facebook’s libra would be a significant change — at present, only commercial banks can place their deposits at the BoE overnight.

While Carney remains cautious, saying on Friday that there will be rules, his relatively open-minded approach contrasts with some of his peers. Officials from Washington to Canberra have heaped criticism and scepticism on libra, a digital currency known as a stablecoin [that is, a crypto-currency designed to minimise price volatility of the currency, relative to some “stable“ asset or basket of assets].

“We’ll set the ground rules, and the system will follow the rules or it won’t work. Welcome to the world of finance. There are rules,“ Carney told BBC Radio 4.

CHRIS HUGHES: Libra coin would shift power into the wrong hands

Regulators should not underestimate the digital currency’s disruptive potential, writes Facebook’s co-founder
Opinion
6 hours ago

A number of Democrats on Capitol Hill swiftly criticised Facebook’s Tuesday announcement and called for additional scrutiny. Representative Maxine Waters, the chair of the House financial services committee, said she would conduct hearings and demanded that Facebook hit the pause button “until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine these issues and take action”.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said it’s “out of the question” that libra should become a sovereign currency. Australia’s central bank governor, Philip Lowe, said there’s a “lot of water under the bridge before Facebook’s proposal becomes something we’re using all the time”. Former European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president Vitor Constâncio called the initiative “unreliable and dangerous” on Twitter.

On Friday, France announced the creation of a task force under the auspices of the G7 countries to examine stablecoins, covering anti-money laundering issues and consumer protections.

‘A host of new innovation’

Carney was also cautious on libra, which is backed by bank deposits, saying that if its global ambitions are realised it would be “systemically important” and must meet the highest standards of prudential regulation and consumer protection. “The BoE approaches libra with an open mind but not an open door. Unlike social media for which standards and regulations are being debated well after it has been adopted by billions of users, the terms of engagement for innovations such as libra must be adopted in advance of any launch.”

Still, his remarks highlight how his BoE has strived to keep up with banking technology. Last year, it gave fintech start-up TransferWise the same rights as retail banks to process payments as the first non-bank to hold an account in the BoE’s real time gross settlement system.

As recently as March, it said it was committed to embracing fintech to deliver its mission and is applying new technologies “to enhance its own capabilities.”

Asia dislikes the tyranny of the dollar, but libra may be worse

Central bank-sponsored digital currencies may not be on the horizon yet — but many are working on the concept, writes Andy Mukherjee
Opinion
6 hours ago

On Thursday, Carney said giving more firms access to its reserves could “empower a host of new innovation”. It would mean increased competition for traditional banks but could cut costs for domestic and cross-border payments.

He also said such a move could improve the transmission of monetary policy and help ensure continued financial stability in a fast-changing world. The growth of financial providers outside the traditional banking system — typically known as shadow banks — has become an increasing concern for policy makers tasked with keeping the financial system stable.

The governor cited USC as a potential innovation for financial markets. That’s a consortium that aims to issue digital tokens fully backed by central-bank money, allowing instant settlement of trades.

Stephen Jones, CEO of UK Finance, the lobby group for the banking industry, said innovation and competition were to be encouraged — but echoed Carney on the supervisory challenges. “Future regulation needs to be developed to deal with the changing way customers are banking,” he said. “While innovation solves problems it also brings new risks.”

Bloomberg

Facebook’s Libra coin is a symptom of banks’ flaws

Social media group is trying to reinvent itself as a private, encrypted network challenging traditional banking systems
Life
2 days ago

Facebook sets sights on own cryptocurrency

Social network teams up with 28 partners in a Geneva-based Libra Association, which will govern its new digital coin
Companies
3 days ago

France leery about Facebook’s libra crypto-currency plan

The French finance minister wants guarantees over the use of crypto-currencies, which he says must never replace sovereign currencies
World
3 days ago

Bank of England’s Mark Carney says investors too relaxed about pace of possible rate hikes

Bank votes to keep its benchmark rate at 0.75%, citing little immediate risk from waiting for a clearer view of what Brexit would mean
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: An education system that ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
EDITORIAL: Is Ramaphosa too weak to prevail?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Zindzi Mandela does SA a favour
Opinion / Letters
4.
CHRIS HUGHES: Libra coin would shift power into ...
Opinion
5.
Ebrahim Patel and his super-ministry in pole ...
Opinion

Related Articles

MoneyGram’s crypto deal with Ripple sends it soaring 155%

Companies

Bitcoin is on the rise again, but consumers need to be vigilant of imposters

Opinion

Use of bots for crypto trade undermines notion of fair trade and people power

Opinion

Cryptocurrencies untether the goat of sovereign tender

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.