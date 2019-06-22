Unlike almost all other central banks, the BoE is cautiously tolerant of libra

A number of Democrats on Capitol Hill swiftly criticised Facebook’s Tuesday announcement and called for additional scrutiny. Representative Maxine Waters, the chair of the House financial services committee, said she would conduct hearings and demanded that Facebook hit the pause button “until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine these issues and take action”.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said it’s “out of the question” that libra should become a sovereign currency. Australia’s central bank governor, Philip Lowe, said there’s a “lot of water under the bridge before Facebook’s proposal becomes something we’re using all the time”. Former European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president Vitor Constâncio called the initiative “unreliable and dangerous” on Twitter.

On Friday, France announced the creation of a task force under the auspices of the G7 countries to examine stablecoins, covering anti-money laundering issues and consumer protections.

‘A host of new innovation’

Carney was also cautious on libra, which is backed by bank deposits, saying that if its global ambitions are realised it would be “systemically important” and must meet the highest standards of prudential regulation and consumer protection. “The BoE approaches libra with an open mind but not an open door. Unlike social media for which standards and regulations are being debated well after it has been adopted by billions of users, the terms of engagement for innovations such as libra must be adopted in advance of any launch.”

Still, his remarks highlight how his BoE has strived to keep up with banking technology. Last year, it gave fintech start-up TransferWise the same rights as retail banks to process payments as the first non-bank to hold an account in the BoE’s real time gross settlement system.

As recently as March, it said it was committed to embracing fintech to deliver its mission and is applying new technologies “to enhance its own capabilities.”