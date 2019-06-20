Opinion

An optimistic take on SA from the Emerald Isle

10 years ago, Ireland was pretty much where SA is today, which means there is hope — with support from the government and an eye on innovation

20 June 2019 - 13:41 Fred Klinkenberg
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Just 10 years ago, Ireland’s economy was on the brink of economic collapse and required a (substantial) bailout from the EU. Beset with stagnant economic growth, a two-year recession, high levels of household debt, unemployment of nearly 20%, and mass emigration, Ireland’s prospects did not look good.

But through a series of interventions, with the wholehearted support of government, Ireland’s innovation ecosystem powered up, driving the growth of a knowledge economy. IT multinationals established bases in Ireland, favourable intellectual property (IP) tax systems supported the growth of innovation start-ups, and the focus swung from domestic consumption to exports. By 2014, there were signs of economic recovery, with the economy recording 4.8% growth — the highest in the EU.

By 2018, Ireland had the highest GDP growth in the EU, with growth of 7.5% in the first three-quarters of the year and a jobless rate of only 5.3%. Ireland, now a recognised innovation leader and key English-speaking springboard into Europe, is home to scores of innovation start-ups, as well as globally renowned fintech, agritech, education, medical device, engineering, and oil and gas specialists, which are exporting to countries around the world and partnering with businesses in SA and across Africa.

As the Irish government agency responsible for supporting Irish businesses in the manufacturing and internationally traded service sectors, Enterprise Ireland has seen Ireland’s economic growth reflected in the successes of our clients. Our 2018 end-of-year statement indicates that our clients generated more than €26bn in exports last year, 67% of them outside the UK. A record 215,207 people are now directly employed in Enterprise Ireland-backed companies — the highest in the history of the agency.

Employment growth has occurred throughout Ireland, with 64% of total employment outside of Dublin, and has occurred across key sectors, including construction, electronics, life sciences, ICT, engineering, food, and primary meats.

2019 looks promising, despite looming changes brought about by Brexit. With the impact of Brexit yet to be felt, Enterprise Ireland has actively encouraged our clients to prepare for Brexit and our most recent survey, taken during 2018, confirmed that 85% of our clients have taken Brexit actions. 

Enterprise Ireland is powering ahead with initiatives to drive innovation and competitiveness, and to drive the development of disruptive tech start-ups. As part of our diversification strategy, we will also be expanding our global footprint in 14 priority markets over the next 18 months, as well as focusing on 270 key trade missions and events to expand Irish companies’ access to international markets.

The situation now seen in SA is reminiscent of the dark days Ireland experienced less than 10 years ago. Characterised by stagnant growth, rising unemployment — particularly among the youth, and a predominantly resource-based economy — SA may appear to have little hope of turning the situation around in the short term. But, as Ireland has illustrated, with collaboration and a concerted effort to empower small business and a knowledge economy, dramatic progress is possible in only a few short years. 

• Klinkenberg is director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Enterprise Ireland.

BONANG MOHALE: Economic growth should be the zeitgeist of Ramaphosa’s Sona

Revitalising SA’s economy is essential, and it needs to be done quickly, writes Bonang Mohale, despite the current inauspicious circumstances
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s vision needs to be wider than just attracting foreign investment

Unless the government regulates the economy effectively, it will generate growth that accrues disproportionately to those with wealth and power
Opinion
9 hours ago

Inflation numbers add to case for lower interest rates

Increasingly dovish sentiment of major central banks and stronger rand give impetus to calls for a rates cut
Economy
20 hours ago

Don’t panic, it’s just the fourth industrial reshuffling

The fourth industrial revolution does not mean the end of the world, nor the end of jobs — it will probably create more of them, writes Arjun Khoosal
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Be dull, Mr President, avoid new ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: An education system that ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is the EFF the weakest it has ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Ramaphosa’s vision needs to be wider than just ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: SABC crisis a result of state meddling
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Economic growth, from which all things flow, is all SA needs

Opinion

UK is keen to support innovation in Africa

Opinion

Africa should follow fourth industrial revolution quickly to shape the fifth

Opinion

Sona hoped to reveal urgent, if expensive, Eskom rescue efforts

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.