Synergies between departments could see SAA and agribusiness take off
Investment in infrastructure to transport agriculture from small towns would kick off benefits for farmers, airline and the economy
Policy harmony is critical for the development and execution of the various departmental programmes designed to achieve sustainable economic growth, development and employment creation.
Policy harmony would see the various departments in government design and execute their policies in a progressive and noncontradictory way, paving the way for interdepartmental partnerships and co-operation. Specifically, harmony in the policy frameworks for agriculture, rural development and transport could be a key lever to drive revenue growth at beleaguered state carrier SAA and deliver a much-needed revival of small and agricultural towns.
According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), in 2017 the air transport industry (excluding tourism) accounted for 260,000 jobs and R95.5bn gross value added to GDP. Globally, $6.8-trillion worth of goods is estimated to be flown by air (35% of global trade by value), generating annual revenues of about $60bn for airlines.
The commonality between [Emirates] targeted cargo-only destinations is agriculture and agribusiness. And therein lies the opportunity for SAA
SAA’s cargo division in 2017 accounted for only 5.8% of group revenue, with capacity to service all the large domestic airport destinations as well as the smaller ones — Mthatha, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Kimberley, East London and George. It carries the bulk of the cargo in the belly of its airlines and only has three leased planes dedicated to freight.
In comparison, Emirates, the world’s largest international air cargo carrier, serves 24 destinations on the continent, with five (Eldoret in Kenya; Djibouti and Kano in Nigeria; Lilongwe in Malawi; and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso) specifically targeted for cargo. Its cargo business accounts for roughly 15% of group revenue.
The commonality between its targeted cargo-only destinations is agriculture and agribusiness. And therein lies the opportunity for SAA, the departments of agriculture and transport, and large private sector logistics businesses to work together to revive investment in the towns surrounding Mthatha, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Kimberley, East London and George. These cities and towns have many surrounding smaller towns that have good agricultural production as well as potential for agriculture to thrive.
Investment by the mentioned stakeholders into manufacturing facilities to process the agricultural produce harvested from those towns, into the necessary infrastructure to allow for effective transport of goods from rural farms to factories, and into advanced storage and warehousing solutions, would enable investors to lock in long-term cargo contracts for the transport of those goods to both domestic and international retail markets.
Iata data showed that on the continent SA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia dominated air freight, accounting for 16.7%, 14%, 13.1%, 9.4% and 9.1% of value of continental air freight respectively. Surprisingly – or unsurprisingly – the Congo has the largest internal market for air freight. This presents a real opportunity for SAA to increase its air traffic. More importantly, having cargo as a larger contributor to group revenue will also allow for diversification of earnings at the carrier and therefore improve the risk profile of its income statement.
In addition, this kind of partnership will promote inter- and intraprovincial integration, and create much-needed jobs and investment and growth opportunities for small- and medium-scale farmers in surrounding towns. In his previous state of the nation address the president emphasised the importance of catalysing economic growth through investment in agribusiness. A plethora of research has shown how the right investment into airports and cargo catalyses foreign direct investment and inward investment for the upgrade and improvement of network infrastructure, factory output and technology and innovation.
There is therefore no ambiguity: policy cohesion in the said departments is a necessity if we are to improve the financial wellbeing of SAA and revive agriculture and agribusiness in small towns that are hungry for economic activity.
• Skenjana (@sifiso_skenjana) is founder and financial economist at AFRA Consultants. He is completing a PhD in finance for development.