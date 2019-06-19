Synergies between departments could see SAA and agribusiness take off

SAA’s cargo division in 2017 accounted for only 5.8% of group revenue, with capacity to service all the large domestic airport destinations as well as the smaller ones — Mthatha, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Kimberley, East London and George. It carries the bulk of the cargo in the belly of its airlines and only has three leased planes dedicated to freight.

In comparison, Emirates, the world’s largest international air cargo carrier, serves 24 destinations on the continent, with five (Eldoret in Kenya; Djibouti and Kano in Nigeria; Lilongwe in Malawi; and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso) specifically targeted for cargo. Its cargo business accounts for roughly 15% of group revenue.

The commonality between its targeted cargo-only destinations is agriculture and agribusiness. And therein lies the opportunity for SAA, the departments of agriculture and transport, and large private sector logistics businesses to work together to revive investment in the towns surrounding Mthatha, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Kimberley, East London and George. These cities and towns have many surrounding smaller towns that have good agricultural production as well as potential for agriculture to thrive.

Investment by the mentioned stakeholders into manufacturing facilities to process the agricultural produce harvested from those towns, into the necessary infrastructure to allow for effective transport of goods from rural farms to factories, and into advanced storage and warehousing solutions, would enable investors to lock in long-term cargo contracts for the transport of those goods to both domestic and international retail markets.

Iata data showed that on the continent SA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia dominated air freight, accounting for 16.7%, 14%, 13.1%, 9.4% and 9.1% of value of continental air freight respectively. Surprisingly – or unsurprisingly – the Congo has the largest internal market for air freight. This presents a real opportunity for SAA to increase its air traffic. More importantly, having cargo as a larger contributor to group revenue will also allow for diversification of earnings at the carrier and therefore improve the risk profile of its income statement.