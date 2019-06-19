Sugar industry has the means to be a key driver of electricity

We’ve never had to think more cleverly and efficiently about SA’s energy needs than at present.

The licensing process for small-scale embedded generation renewable energy projects is being eased. Finally, long-touted solutions to our energy crisis, including wind, photovoltaics, hydropower and biogas projects could start to see light.

But no-one ever mentions sugar. And yet the industry that sweetens your tea could sweeten SA’s electricity solution too. To an extent they already are – all sugar mills sustainably use sugar cane fibre as their primary source of energy.

A sugar cane stick is made up of juice and fibre. When the juice is crystalised into sugar the fibre – known as bagasse – is burned in boilers to generate steam, which drives turbines and produces electricity. All this is done while producing emissions that are lower than burning fossil fuels.

Historically, sugar mills were designed to be self-sufficient in the sugar season, with energy generation balanced with demand because there was no external market for steam or electricity. Consequently, energy stations were intentionally designed inefficiently to burn large quantities of bagasse and not leave excesses.

However, global interest in, and demand for, renewable energy has grown in recent years as more governments feel the political pressure to change their energy mix. And the international sugar industry has responded by diversifying into alternative product and revenue streams from sugar cane, namely renewable electricity and bioethanol.

Brazil, India and Thailand, among other countries, have done this to great effect, stimulated by favourable government policies. The model is relatively simple. A sugar mill can construct a new, highly efficient energy station that utilises the bagasse, previously combusted inefficiently, to produce electricity in excess of its own needs for sale to the grid or other customers.

In addition, sugar cane leaves and residues can be collected from the fields and become a new product that can be combusted for electricity generation. But this sort of power generation (known as cogeneration) requires considerable capital investment and the obvious assurances that the investment will yield a return in excess of the cost of capital and cane supply.

Typically, governments keen to encourage this sort of renewable energy generation would enable industry participation through a favourable investment regime, which includes reasonable feed-in tariffs or subsidies. The SA sugar industry is facing serious challenges, with tens of thousands of jobs at risk due to the impact of the sugar tax and cheap imports, among other threats. But with the right progressive and future-focused interventions, cogeneration holds powerful promise for SA. If done correctly, cogeneration from cane fibre holds the potential to create an additional 30,000 jobs in the industry.

The local industry has made various proposals to build renewable cogeneration projects for the production of renewable electricity generated from sugar cane fibre to the national grid. If the planned projects go ahead, cumulative investment in agriculture, mills and power stations in the order of R20bn in the rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga alone is expected.

But there’s a bitter catch. Our sugar industry is governed by a set of rules that were initially introduced to ensure all parties are treated fairly: fairness between growers, millers and refiners and between all millers (including refiners) and between all growers. Importantly, these rules were meant to ensure a balance of power in this monopsonist relationship.

The nascent potential of cogeneration, among others, now means sugar will not always be the most valuable product that can be made from sugar cane: other future revenue streams are tipped to overtake it. And yet the current, outdated, sugar industry agreement only allows for growers to share in the proceeds from the obvious products of sugar and molasses.

The bottom line is that growers need to have a share in all new value-add products like cogeneration and ethanol if there’s to be a much-needed contribution to meeting the country’s energy demands. This will require a new structure to create mutual prosperity – in which the miller and its supplying growers could pursue mutually beneficial opportunities like biofuels, cogeneration or plastics that could grow the value of the market beyond just sugar and molasses.

Driving this complex industrial change to include cogeneration could take considerable time. But time is not a luxury sugar cane growers have. Gasification provides an alternative low-cost and on-farm solution that uses sugar cane biomass to generate energy. This energy can be used to meet farm needs and the excess fed into the grid. In this way, local energy grids could be created in deep rural areas, changing the lives of rural communities.

More pertinently, the sugar industry in SA already creates 89,000 direct jobs and contributes R14bn to our economy – that’s a healthy impact of 0.7% of national GDP. It could very well become an important energy partner too, creating tens of thousands more jobs in the process. But that requires two distinct, yet equally important things to happen: government must implement the sort of policies that make cogeneration viable, and the industry needs to reinvent itself into a more equitable and sustainable iteration. If these things happen, the future could be sweet.

• Talmage is vice-chairman of the SA Canegrowers Association.