Framing the law of defamation in the case of Manuel vs the EFF

In the recent case of Trevor Andrew Manual (Manuel) versus the EFF and others (the EFF), the Johannesburg High Court was tasked with determining whether an entity or person that was not part of the print and broadcast media could raise the defence of reasonable publication to a claim of defamation.

The case dealt with the publication of a statement made by the EFF on Twitter in which it was alleged that Manuel was corrupt and nepotistic. These allegations related to the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as the new commissioner of Sars by a panel, which Manuel had chaired. It emerged, following his appointment, that Kieswetter was a colleague and business friend of Manuel, although Manuel had recused himself from Kieswetter’s interview with the panel.

As with all cases concerning defamation, the court was required to consider the right to freedom of expression and the right to dignity, both of which are enshrined in the constitution; and to determine an appropriate balance between the two. The EFF contended that the statement was not defamatory and that, if the court were to find that it was, they were nevertheless protected from liability because the statement:

Was substantially true. Was the result of fair comment. Was in the public interest, and/or Constituted a reasonable publication.

On considering these defences, the court determined that that the statement was not substantially true, and that this was known by the EFF. Additionally, the court determined that the EFF had not made out a case that the statement constituted fair comment or that it was in the public interest.

In reaching this decision, the court referred to the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision in in National Media Ltd and Others versus Bagoshi where it was held that there can be no justification for the publication of untruths and that members of the press may not lower the standards of care that must be observed before any publication in a newspaper.

In determining that the statement constituted a publication, even though it had been published on Twitter and not in a newspaper or a broadcast medium, the court held that the “ordinary reader” must be taken to be a reasonable representative of the users of Twitter who follow the EFF’s Twitter accounts. At the time of the publication, the EFF had close to 3-million Twitter followers and, consequently, the tweet received wide coverage in the media and on high-traffic online channels.