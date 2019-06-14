Opinion

CARTOON: SOEs, SA’s eternal flame

14 June 2019 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Ramaphosa thrashes out problems with leaders of SOEs

President’s meeting with executive leadership of state-owned enterprises comes after the  resignations of SAA and Eskom CEOs
How to mug the Reserve Bank

Policy bungling by the ANC has shaken an economy already reeling from the worst growth statistics in a decade
SAA begging for R4bn — is it worth keeping it afloat?

SAA currently has a R3.5bn short-term loan, which will be depleted at the end of this month, and a R9.2bn long-term loan
To stop corruption, remove political influence in key SOE appointments

Pari says while the executive should retain control over the policy direction of the government, recruitment below a certain level in public service ...
LUMKILE MONDI: Government backs neither SOE executives nor those at the bottom of the pyramid

On the eve of SA’s democracy, the party chose to reinforce the economics of isolation and identity and rejected reconstruction and development
JOHN DLUDLU: SOEs have again become a slaughterhouse for black executives

Resignations in short succession of Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom CEO and Vuyani Jarana as SAA CEO cast a shadow over transformation
