Editing Allowed
WATCH: What lies ahead for Tongaat Hulett
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and her panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
13 June 2019 - 08:54
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and her panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
On the show this week the team looks at the rand, how unions have entered the fight to get SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana reinstated and the latest in the Tongaat Hulett saga.
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and her panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed