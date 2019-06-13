Treasury rules to end municipal splurges will be tested by culture of entitlement

It is not difficult to understand why these items were chosen specifically by the Treasury — their quite outrageous abuse by local officials and councillors is well-known. The question is, will these regulations be able to apply the brakes to the culture of bling spending in municipalities, or will they be brazenly disregarded?

To understand why cost containment regulations are necessary to reel in dodgy expenditure in municipalities, consider for a second that the auditor-general’s (AG’s) 2016/2017 local government report showed irregular expenditure at R28.4bn, up from R16.2bn in the previous year, and that R13bn of this figure was for the one year alone (2016/2017). It’s expected that soon-to-be-released AG figures for 2018 will be equally worrying.

Consider just one example of the abuse that has necessitated these regulations. In two days in 2018, R90,000 was spent on KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) by the municipal manager of the Enoch Mgijima municipality in the Eastern Cape, where the mayor spent R300,000 on a public relations event trying to spin the public image of the council, while being driven around in a rented Volvo SUV costing R78,000 a month when the official vehicle was in for repairs for six months.

The same municipality, where effluent runs freely on the streets and refuse lies uncollected, was so cash-strapped in 2018 that it was compelled by a court order to auction off assets, including refuse removal trucks and earthmoving equipment to pay its creditors.

Such stories of abuse of resources abound in local government and there is no doubt they fuel discontent among residents of municipalities across the country and in a number of cases would have led directly to service delivery protests.

The regulations should immediately end the most base and outrageous of such abuses: the credit card used to buy the KFC will be no more — credit cards for officials and councillors are to be banned; the cost of the ridiculously expensive SUV speeding down the dusty pot-holed municipal road will be capped at R700,000; the entertainment allowance justifying expensive meals and abused far and wide, will be capped at R2,000; and the days of officials and councillors having a drink at taxpayers expense has also been banned.

The use and remuneration of consultants — a key conduit for corruption — is curbed, with fees limited to those set in guidelines by the AG, department of public service & administration, and professional bodies; and contracts specifying penalty clauses for poor performance.

Travel and accommodation expenditure has been tightened up, with the regulations specifying no business class travel for trips shorter than five hours, use of public transport or shuttles if these cost less than car rentals, and no overnight accommodation for trips of fewer than 250km.

Catering can only be provided for meetings longer than five hours, if authorised by the accounting officer, and the municipality cannot pay for any social events, team-building exercises, year-end functions, sporting events or budget vote dinners. Nor may municipal resources be used to fund political activities, “including the provision of food, clothing [or] printing”.

The regulations are detailed and provide both the clarity and threatened severity that should scare most (reasonably) honest local officials and councillors into much more limited spending, especially on items such as allowances that in the past may have included some personal gain or freebie, with those failing to comply set to be held liable for financial misconduct or a financial offence.

The real test, though, will be whether the regulations can change the institutional culture of (mis)spending in municipalities, especially among top officials and councillors, many of whom seem to think it is their due to spend scarce municipal resources in quite outrageously extravagant ways on vehicles, entertainment and travel junkets, just the thought of which would leave most normal folk shamefaced.