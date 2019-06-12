SA needs to diversify source-water supply to secure the future

On a broad scale, it seems that SA is fairly well-covered concerning water supply options. However, large parts of the country are water insecure. Water insecurity can be grouped under availability, access and usage. If you interrogate water security plans, it becomes clear that it deals mainly with bulk water supply options and not smaller, decentralised systems.

Water security can be experienced at the household to catchment level. As an example, groundwater provides greater than 50% of the water supply to 36% of all settlements in SA. A large proportion of the 36% relies 100% on groundwater. Although a small proportion of the overall water system, groundwater provides 100% water security for large parts of the country where surface water source networks are not available.

However, if you look at the investments and institutional support for this resource, it becomes clear that water security in not the main driver when we plan. Large investments are made for bulk water systems with the assumption that it reaches most of the population. In the main, it provides water security for urban areas linked to these bulk systems.

It is estimated, in the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan (NWSMP), that by 2025 that there will be small increases in groundwater supply and the incorporation of acid mine drainage water into the supply mix. Desalinisation will also increase marginally as a percentage of the total water supply.

The bulk of the desalinisation will come from coastal seawater units. Several desalinisation plants are already operational in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. Similarly, the All Towns studies promote mostly two options. No sense is given about how the unconnected will be served, the mostly already underserved rural areas.

There needs to be a paradigm shift in our planning and how we assess water supply needs and the options available in all settings to ensure water security for all. Again, we can borrow a concept from MPT called the efficient frontier. The efficient frontier allows investors to understand how a portfolio's expected returns vary with the amount of risk taken, considering the various options (split between bonds and stocks).

The investment combinations that make up the portfolio determine the overall returns. Here the risk can be construed as accessibility to the resource, energy requirements, infrastructure investments and availability, topography, assurance of supply, water quality and so forth.