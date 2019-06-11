CARTOON: Geneva junket might save SAA

Global risk sentiment has picked up a little after Donald Trump said a deal had been reached with Mexico over illegal immigration
You might have read that the two Gupta weddings are going to cost in the region of R400m. This is obviously absurd
The former public protector questions why successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane closed the Gupta landing probe that sent shock waves through SA
Julius Malema wants formal partnership in metros
JSE suspends Tongaat Hulett listing for at least five months
The West African country, formally called the Gold Coast, is benefiting from lower-cost mines and friendlier policies
The government wants the country to produce 100% of its own power by 2034
New York governor Andrew Cuomo says helicopter pilot attempted an emergency landing
Proteas attempt to ignore the 'external noise' over De Villiers
Regulations oblige all retirement fund trustees to choose investments that are appropriate for the members, reasonably priced and competitive
