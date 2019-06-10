CARTOON: A&C’s mixed message

Brent crude jumps amid signs that Opec and other producers may extend their output reduction deal
While rule-of-law quartet inspires confidence, less trust can be put in the team tasked with reducing public expenditure
Former public protector questions the release of confidential aspects of probes to the public
Whoever holds the DA’s federal executive chair effectively acts as the main opposition party’s political CEO
Bank’s growth has surpassed analysts’ expectations given that it only launched officially four months ago and has no branch network
First-quarter growth shock has driven home just how slow activity has become
Standard Bank is being asked to disclose no more information than it has already committed to by adopting the Equator Principles and its reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project
Man convicted of spying for the US not on list of those expected to be released
Their problems include coaching, selection and effort levels, as they vacillate between apathy and passion
Those with two copies of a mutated gene in the first gene-edited babies have higher death rates from their 40s to their 70s
