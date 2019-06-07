Opinion

CARTOON: Upshot for democracy in Sudan

07 June 2019 - 05:08 Brandan Reynolds
Sudan suspended from AU until civilians can lead transition

The military ousted Omar al-Bashir in April, but thousands of protesters were camped out at army headquarters until recently, calling for generals to ...
Sudan crackdown highlights role of feared paramilitary unit

Human right group calls for international action against new military rulers after ‘murderous rampage’ against protesters
Sudan opposition rejects army’s offer of talks as death toll said to hit 100

Medics linked to the opposition say the death toll from this week’s crackdown has risen to 101, 'including 40 bodies pulled out of the Nile'
Armed men seize Sudanese rebel leader on return to Khartoum

A spokesperson for the rebel group says the armed men beat Yasir Arman and his assistant and destroyed surveillance cameras outside the house
