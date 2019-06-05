Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: SA’s economy is in crisis

Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

05 June 2019 - 16:17 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Find out why Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha believes SA's economy is in crisis; why talk of tinkering with the SA Reserve Bank mandate is asking for trouble; and just how close we could be to a junk status rating.

Business Times columnist Join Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

Oil price drops to less than $61 a barrel

Global markets have reeled in recent weeks over concern that the global economy could stall amid rising trade tension between the US and China
Markets
2 days ago

Shock 3.2% contraction in GDP in first quarter

The numbers are likely to reinforce expectations that the Reserve Bank will move to cut interest rates, possibly at its next meeting in July
Economy
1 day ago

MARK BARNES: Now is the time to be bold in fighting joblessness

SA needs a plan born of common cause, bold intention and determined implementation to tackle unemployment and grow the economy
Opinion
1 day ago

Rand falls in the wake of GDP shock

SA’s economy contracted 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019, a slump from the expansion of 1.4% in the last three months of 2018
Markets
1 day ago

Economic slowdown puts pressure on oil

Demand is starting to be hit by slowing economic activity, analysts say
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices fall on economic slowdown and rising US output

Opec’s supply cut remains in place, though Russia’s Rosneft is getting antsy; the US is now the biggest oil producer at 12.3-million bpd
Markets
1 day ago

