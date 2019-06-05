Editing Allowed
WATCH: SA’s economy is in crisis
Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
05 June 2019 - 16:17
Find out why Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha believes SA's economy is in crisis; why talk of tinkering with the SA Reserve Bank mandate is asking for trouble; and just how close we could be to a junk status rating.
