Onus is on employer to prove that trust has broken down

An integral element of an employment relationship is the need for the employer and employee to trust each other. This is a two-way street and either party could forgo their right to continue the employment by destroying the trust relationship.

Where an employer has mistreated an employee so badly that they are forced to resign, this could contribute to a constructive dismissal finding. An important element of a successful constructive dismissal claim is the employee’s proof that they can no longer trust the employer to treat them fairly.

This challenge is also faced by employers when trying to justify the dismissal of employees. When taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), bargaining council or Labour Court, employers have a challenging job trying to win their cases. This is because the law requires the employer to prove the procedures followed in dismissing the employee were fair in all respects, that the rule the employee allegedly broke existed at the time, and that it was a fair rule.

The employer must also prove the alleged transgressor knew the rule and that it has been consistently applied. The law further puts the onus on the employer to prove that a dismissed employee was guilty of the alleged offence, that the offence was serious enough to merit dismissal and that the employee’s conduct irretrievably destroyed the trust relationship, rendering continued employment intolerable.

The employer cannot merely allege that the trust has been destroyed. It must convince the arbitrator at the CCMA or bargaining council that this is a fact. As feelings of trust and mistrust are by definition subjective, providing factual evidence and proof of the destruction of trust is tricky. Due to the fact that the extent of an employer’s ability to tolerate untrustworthy behaviour is not universal, different employers will have different points at which they draw the trust line.

The way many judges and arbitrators deal with this thorny problem is to ask themselves whether, in light of the facts presented to them, a reasonable employer would be able to tolerate continued employment. However, this approach does not resolve the subjectivity dilemma. Instead it shifts part of the focus of the problem from the question “what is tolerable?” to the questions “what is a reasonable employer?” and “what would a reasonable employer be able to tolerate?” The answer to the latter two questions is still subject to the individual opinions, experience, beliefs, background and tolerance levels of the presiding judge or arbitrator.

Added to this danger is the fact that SA’s constitution, the Labour Relations Act (LRA), codes of good practice and case law decisions are permeated by the principle that it is the employee who is entitled to fair labour practice and protection from unfair dismissal.

In effect, section 188 of the LRA dictates that an employer accused of unfair dismissal is guilty unless it can prove itself innocent. Thus, even the constitutional protection an accused has to be assumed innocent until proved guilty is not available to the employer. Where the employer is unable to convince the judge or arbitrator the dismissal was fair, it is likely to be ruled unfair by default.