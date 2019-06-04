Opinion

CARTOON: Jarana takes flight as SAA falls

04 June 2019 - 05:09 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday June 4 2019
SAA’s Vuyani Jarana the second SOE chief to quit in two weeks

Jarana said he was not able to navigate through the state's bureaucracy in order to drive a turnaround strategy, and without funding
SOEs can be fixed, say the CEOs of some of the ailing enterprises

SAA's Jarana believes the airline can be turned around despite it posting losses since 2012
NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA hopes to piggyback on regional economic growth in West Africa for its recovery

SAA is taking advantage of economic growth in the region by operating feeder routes from Ghana, in partnership with Africa World Airllines
Monday June 3 2019
