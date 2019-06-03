Importance of aligning reporting standards for effective oversight

Accounting and audit scandals in SA and the UK have renewed debates about effective oversight and structure of the industry, as well as the role of principles and ethics. The replacement of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) in the UK by a new watchdog, the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, among others signal greater interest in governance.

The burning topic of climate change is also forcing greater interest in reporting integration and the availability of reliable data from outside the finance domain. Integrated reports by leading corporates worldwide confirms the growing sophistication of environmental, social and governance data.

While recent scandals such as Steinhoff and Carillion cause the accounting profession to reflect, technological developments and evolving societal expectations have led to wide-ranging initiatives related to the future of the profession and reporting as such. In 2018 the FRC launched an advisory group on the future of corporate reporting, 12 years since the CEOs of the Big Four declared that the financial reporting model of the 20th century has become redundant. At the request of the European Commission the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group recently established a corporate reporting lab that has started to investigate climate reporting. The world is also following with great interest progress made in SA with integrated reporting (IR), a hybrid form of reporting for which the country has become known as a leading innovator.

Guidance for IR is issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). At its recent annual conference in London there was no shortage of calls for transformation and harmonisation among diverse standards for different forms of accounting and disclosure. It was evident that worrying evidence of global climate change is causing a greater sense of urgency in revamping regulations and standards for corporate accountability and the type of information disclosed to investors.