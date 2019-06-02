May and Trump say goodbye to each other, perhaps wishing they had never met

London/Washington — Theresa May was the first foreign leader to visit Donald Trump after he was sworn in as president. Next week, he’ll become the last foreign leader to visit her before she resigns as head of the Conservative Party.

Trump’s second trip to the UK as president is built around a state visit with Queen Elizabeth and official commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. But his final meetings with May are likely to end their relationship as it began, with awkward attempts to paper over difficult personal chemistry, and protests in London.

Before the two leaders first met in January 2017, some optimistic British officials hoped for a partnership akin to that between Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. But the two countries have instead found themselves increasingly at odds on issues ranging from immigration to trade and Iran’s nuclear programme. Despite the president briefly taking the prime minister’s hand on her White House visit, the relationship between the two leaders lacked any personal connection.

It never warmed, and Trump has hinted he may even meet with her political rivals during his UK trip.

‘Difficult moment’

The visit comes at a “difficult moment” for May and her country, and at a time of “a lot of bilateral disagreement” between the two nations, said Heather Conley, director of the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

US officials downplayed the chance of a significant breakthrough on any of the topics Trump and May will discuss next week, including the US effort to convince the UK and other allies to freeze Huawei out of new 5G broadband networks. The trip is instead intended to lay groundwork for issues Trump will pursue with May’s successor, the officials told reporters.

The officials asked not to be identified as a condition of participation in the briefing.

Trump, meanwhile, said on Thursday that he may meet Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage while in the UK Johnson is the former foreign secretary who left May’s government over her Brexit compromise and stands a good chance of succeeding her as prime minister, while Farage’s fledgling Brexit Party embarrassed May’s Tories by topping the UK’s May 23 elections for the European Parliament.

Trump’s Friends

“Nigel Farage is a friend of mine, Boris is a friend of mine, they’re two very good guys, very interesting people,” Trump said. “I think they are big powers over there. Maybe it’s not my business to support people. But I have a lot of respect for both of those men.”

A UK official said the government hadn’t received any request or notification from the US government about a meeting with Johnson or Farage. May and Trump are expected to touch on China, the Mideast, Russia, Syria and Iran in their talks, in addition to Huawei and trade, the UK official said.

China is the latest sticking point between the two allies.

May’s government regards the US trade war with China as pointless and wasteful. And though they agree with the US that China poses a serious cybersecurity risk, UK intelligence officials have hinted they won’t push for an outright ban on Huawei technology in 5G infrastructure.

Strategic Differences

According to Tom Tugendhat, chair of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, co-operation between many levels of the British and US security hierarchy remains close. But there are divergent views at the top about strategic direction.

“At an operational level, things have never been better,” he said. “But at a political level, Trump is continuing a longstanding US desire to pull back within its borders and avoid foreign entanglements. We need to consider the implications for the UK and our allies and position ourselves as an essential partner to enable wider co-operation.”

The US president won’t be accorded some of the honors sometimes extended to dignitaries on state visits. He won’t enjoy a trip to Buckingham Palace in a gilded carriage because of security concerns; he won’t stay there because of extensive renovation; and he won’t be given the opportunity to address both Houses of Parliament because of opposition from politicians including the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

Trump will be greeted on this trip, as he was last time, with large street protests in London. A giant balloon of Trump as a diaper-clad baby with tiny hands is expected to make a reappearance.

Strained relationship

British popular sentiment toward the US president has seeped into May’s personal relationship with him. The prime minister has been forced to speak out against Trump’s immigration policy, his criticism of London mayor Sadiq Khan, and his re-tweet of a post by the far-right group Britain First. She has remonstrated him for US leaks of UK intelligence on the bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester.

Even before he took office, Trump riled the UK government by welcoming Farage, then the acting leader of the UK Independence Party, to the US and tweeting that Britain should make him ambassador to the US

The president also publicly undermined May on his first visit to the UK In an interview with the Rupert Murdoch-owned Sun newspaper on the eve of their official meeting, he said he didn’t think the US could make a trade deal with the UK under the terms May had negotiated for Brexit, and mused that Johnson would make a “great” prime minister.

Contempt

British officials have privately offered a variety of views of the Trump administration, from an insistence that things are better than they seem — which tends to lapse into an observation that the president has a unique style — to outright contempt.

Defenders of May’s approach point to what they say are diplomatic victories: Trump’s continued engagement with Nato, and the US expulsion of Russian diplomats after the attempted murder of a former spy on British soil in 2018.

Their differences are sometimes less a disagreement about the nature of a problem — on Iran, for instance, UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said earlier in May that he and his US counterpart, Michael Pompeo, “share the same assessment of the heightened threat” — than how to deal with it. Trump urges confrontation. May and other UK officials worry that will lead to escalation, and have pledged to continue working with European allies.

Shared history

For Europeans, the D-Day anniversary is about remembering the fight against fascism, and celebrating the peace since. Trump, watching the Spitfires flying overhead, may choose to see it — as some pro-Brexit UK politicians do — as a reminder of a time when Americans and Britons fought together against Europeans. He has described the EU as a worse US trading partner than China, and has urged May to take a more aggressive stance in Brexit negotiations.

“I hope President Trump appreciates the full sweep of history” on his visit, Conley said. “That European unity is very much a US project, that Europeans’ prosperity and security are interlinked with the US's security and prosperity, and that this is a project that needs the US's support.

“It does not need the US’s encouragement of its increasing fragility.”

