A combined minerals and energy ministry could work — in theory

Domestic demand and supply are all over the place and Eskom has largely given up its role as a stable anchor customer, instead causing supply bottle-necks, price volatility and increased opportunities for rent-seeking.

The dynamics of linkage between the energy system and minerals sector that had positive economic or industrialisation impacts last century have changed irrevocably. It is delusional to imagine that incremental efficiency gains or end-of-pipe technologies — promoted in the name of “clean coal” and a prolifieration technology abbreviations (HELE, CCS, FGD, LNB) — can make coal-fired power either benign or economic.

Systemic path dependence needs to be addressed directly, not just through modernisation of infrastructure, but by calling out the financial component — the extent to which “realism” in energy discourse is shaped by the investors already and continuingly committed to making profit from fossil fuels.

Integrated energy planning

There is considerable positive potential in linkage between the energy system and minerals sector if we can overcome the predilection for easily appropriated concentrated energy resources and a top-down (vertically integrated) approach to electricity supply. The provisions for integrated energy planning (IEP) in legislation reflect an appreciation of systems-thinking and the limitations of supply-side strategies and demand projections. The configuration of government ministries is of less significance than the failure to implement this central pillar of the National Energy Act.

Renewable-energy technologies and extendable value chains such as power-to-liquids offer enormous industrialisation opportunities for SA, in a field where we have competitive advantages additional to our world-leading solar and wind resources, given our experience in synthesised liquid fuels. Radical economic transformation requires radical energy transformation, otherwise profiteering from coal will simply spread a bit more top-heavy affluence, short term, to the detriment of the majority and severely compromising our off-spring.