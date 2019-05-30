Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: The issues demanding cabinet’s attention

30 May 2019 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discuss the cabinet appointments and their likely priorities over the next few months. The public protector’s pending court battles and the possible impact on the political landscape are also addressed.​

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Rand weakens past R14.60/$ as cabinet uncertainty takes its toll

The delay of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement and issues at Eskom are weighing on the local currency on Tuesday morning
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Why Cyril Ramaphosa delayed the cabinet announcement

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the new cabinet
Politics
2 days ago

Mkhwebane report politically motivated, Gordhan tells court

The public protector’s report on his Sars payout ‘was informed by improper and irrelevant considerations, or an ulterior purpose or motive,’ Gordhan ...
National
1 day ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane on her way to court yet again

Gordhan and former Sars officials lodge review applications over public protector’s ‘hasty’ report
National
3 days ago

Who will champion SA’s anticorruption drive?

The country needs a national focus point for its strategy to beat graft
Opinion
2 days ago

MMUSI MAIMANE: Reordering the cabinet will help us avoid the dark abyss

Teetering on the brink of disaster, the country needs to rethink how departments are structured
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Does anyone know where the PIC put our ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Old Mutual saga drags on
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Dear white people, the glass is half full
Opinion / Letters
4.
CARTOON: Malema and the media
Opinion
5.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Almost half of JSE-accredited ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.