WATCH: The issues demanding cabinet’s attention
30 May 2019 - 10:00
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team discuss the cabinet appointments and their likely priorities over the next few months. The public protector’s pending court battles and the possible impact on the political landscape are also addressed.
