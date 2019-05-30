Keep the M2 closed — and close all the other highways too

There’s a story that gets told in South African transport circles. In the early 2000s, SA cities were redrawing their transport plans for the “New SA”. Enrique Peñalosa, the groundbreaking former mayor of Colombia’s Bogota, was speaking at a conference in Cape Town. Bogota had and has a reputation for using bus rapid transit systems (BRT) and public transport to address a whole range of urban issues that also concern SA cities: crime, inequality, exclusion, and so on.

As the story goes, the official who collected Peñalosa from the airport showed him Cape Town’s famously unfinished Foreshore Freeway bridge and told him, with pride, that construction would soon be complete after many decades; to which Peñalosa said, “Take me back to the airport. If you’re still building freeways, you’re not ready to hear what I have to say.” The car was not turned around, his speech was a barnstormer, and the highway was never unfinished.

Of course, this story is apocryphal. The highway was already planned to remain unfinished, as was announced at that same conference, so as to leave space and resources for public transport and pedestrianisation. Transport policy doesn’t change as easily as that — and nor should it.

But as with many stories too good to be true, it captures a deeper truth: highways are bad for cities, and anyone who’s building highways isn’t preparing for the future of their city. In fact I’d go further than that: it’s not enough to build no new highways, the ones we have need to be retired.