Keep the M2 closed — and close all the other highways too
Highways are effectively subsidies for the rich and automotive supremacy has been a tool of white supremacy, by enabling white flight and urban inequality
There’s a story that gets told in South African transport circles. In the early 2000s, SA cities were redrawing their transport plans for the “New SA”. Enrique Peñalosa, the groundbreaking former mayor of Colombia’s Bogota, was speaking at a conference in Cape Town. Bogota had and has a reputation for using bus rapid transit systems (BRT) and public transport to address a whole range of urban issues that also concern SA cities: crime, inequality, exclusion, and so on.
As the story goes, the official who collected Peñalosa from the airport showed him Cape Town’s famously unfinished Foreshore Freeway bridge and told him, with pride, that construction would soon be complete after many decades; to which Peñalosa said, “Take me back to the airport. If you’re still building freeways, you’re not ready to hear what I have to say.” The car was not turned around, his speech was a barnstormer, and the highway was never unfinished.
Of course, this story is apocryphal. The highway was already planned to remain unfinished, as was announced at that same conference, so as to leave space and resources for public transport and pedestrianisation. Transport policy doesn’t change as easily as that — and nor should it.
But as with many stories too good to be true, it captures a deeper truth: highways are bad for cities, and anyone who’s building highways isn’t preparing for the future of their city. In fact I’d go further than that: it’s not enough to build no new highways, the ones we have need to be retired.
It is utter madness for us to dedicate prime CBD land to something that moves people through and away from our inner city. How much high-density social housing, with ground-floor commercial space, could we fit instead of our inner-city highways?
The first reason to close the highways is that it would be fairer. According to the “National Household Travel Survey”, a small minority of the bottom 80% of households by income commute by private vehicle; and only 4.6% of the poorest quintile. In Gauteng (also according to the survey), only 27% of all households commute primarily by private vehicle.
We don’t usually think of roads as a subsidy, but in economic terms that’s exactly what they are. Infrastructure that’s primarily aimed at private cars, such as highways, are an enormous subsidy to the wealthy.
Steve Salaita recently wrote that “urban development in the US is largely based on two kinds of supremacy: white and automotive”. The same is very much true in SA, and I would add: automotive supremacy has been a tool of white supremacy, by enabling white flight and urban inequality. If we closed the highways to cars, and either left them open to public transport or created high-quality alternatives, such as more Rea Vaya routes, we would be redirecting those subsidies to where they belong: poor, overwhelmingly black, South Africans. Let’s spend our money getting them to work faster and cheaper, rather than on luxury infrastructure for everyone except the poor.
Cars take up too much space
The second reason to close the highways is that it would be more efficient. Urban space is scarce and valuable, and we dedicate enormous quantities of it to cars when it could be home to people, businesses, parks, schools, and so on. The most forward-thinking cities in the world, such as London and Paris, are increasingly banishing cars and their infrastructure from their inner cities and repurposing the space. New York’s High Line [formerly a rail line] is an obvious, if twee, example of such an entity turned into a linear park.
It is utter madness for us to dedicate prime CBD land to something that moves people through and away from our inner city. How much high-density social housing, with ground-floor commercial space, could we fit instead of our inner-city highways? And how much could we afford with what the highways cost us? (The answer, on both counts, is a lot).
Add a lane, traffic will rise to fill it; remove a lane, traffic will drop accordingly. Car drivers will be fine — and for good measure, let’s build some great public transport for them to switch to
The third reason to close the highways is that business will benefit and crime will drop. The Business Day reports that crime has already dropped in Joburg’s CBD thanks to the M2 closure. Part of that is because of increased policing and private security, but it’s also because better-used streets, with slower traffic and more pedestrians, make it harder for serious crime to occur.
Jane Jacobs called this “natural surveillance”: the best deterrent to street crime is lively, busy sidewalks. Meanwhile, small businesses will benefit. Studies in other cities have shown that pedestrians and cyclists are consistently more likely to stop and spend money than drivers. Care about entrepreneurs? Close the highways.
And the fourth reason, just to see off the haters, is that there really isn’t much of a downside. Drivers already have to make a plan for the years the M2 is planned to be closed. Anything they can do for a couple of years, they can do for five or 10, or forever. Studies show that drivers are incredibly good at switching to different routes, and if they can’t find a different route then they move to different ways of getting around. One of the most counter-intuitive but robust findings from transport scholarship is the “Iron Law of Congestion”: add a lane, traffic will rise to fill it; remove a lane, traffic will drop accordingly. Car drivers will be fine — and for good measure, let’s build some great public transport for them to switch to.
So join me in applauding the City of Johannesburg, and Herman Mashaba, for closing the M2 highway. The best thing they could do now is leave it closed, close the M1 too, and spend the money on better public transport instead. Replace them with social housing and linear parks and small businesses But please, for the love of the city, don’t re-open them.
• Harber is a PhD scholar on transport governance in Gauteng.