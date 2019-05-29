Opinion

CARTOON: David Mabuza, shadow president

29 May 2019 - 05:08 Brandan Reynolds
David Mabuza’s once again an MP, setting the scene for a return as deputy president

The rand weakened as much as 1.7% on Tuesday on the news
David Mabuza — the rand’s poison pill

When controversial Mabuza appeared to rule himself out of being re-appointed as deputy president last week, the rand gained
CAROL PATON: The Cat lurks as ANC’s chickens come home to roost

David Mabuza debacle shows that there can be no substitute for proper accountability
Cyril Ramaphosa juggles his cabinet options

No announcement likely before Tuesday, says presidency
Delay forces Ramaphosa to push back cabinet announcement

South Africans will have to wait a few more days before Ramaphosa names his reconfigured cabinet
