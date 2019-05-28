Electronic nicotine delivery systems are a menace to our young

Tobacco kills more than 42,000 South Africans annually, either directly through tobacco-related diseases, or indirectly through exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke. Several approaches have been adopted to curb the tobacco epidemic, including regulatory, legislative and fiscal measures. In a number of countries, alternative products, which are claimed to reduce tobacco related risks have been introduced.

One such product is the electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), of which e-cigarettes are the most common. A 2016 SA survey reported they were used by 3% of men and 2% of women.

ENDS typically heat a liquid containing nicotine and other chemicals to produce a nicotine-infused aerosol, which is inhaled by users. ENDS contain a wide range of flavours and are attractively designed to lure younger users. This has fueled an epidemic among younger age groups in some countries with unrestricted access. Unless something changes, such as curbing ENDS availability to young people, this is likely to be the path SA will tread in the coming years.

ENDS are currently unregulated in SA and freely available, without any regulatory limitations. This must be stopped if we are to prevent youth uptake, using measures such as those proposed in the government’s Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Bill.

ENDS may be less toxic than conventional cigarettes, but they pose health risks both to users and non-users, including potential effects on the developing brain and addiction from exposure to nicotine.

Recent surveys in both the US and Europe have shown rising use of ENDS among young people, which is a serious cause for concern. Evidence shows that young people who experiment with ENDS are more likely to go on to smoke cigarettes and become nicotine addicts. Given that most tobacco use is established in adolescence and the association (not causal) between ENDS use in youths and tobacco use, it is clear that everything possible should be done to deter the use of such products at the earliest stage.

Since ENDS were introduced to the global market in 2003, they have gained so much ground that global sales are expected to reach $26.84bn by 2023. The tobacco and related industries are now actively seeking to expand sales of new products such as ENDS in low- and middle-income countries. Concerned at the effects on young people, some countries that initially opened their markets to ENDS are now introducing regulatory and fiscal measures to prevent youth uptake.

Some studies link ENDS use to smoking cessation, but others contradict this and even suggest they attract new users, especially the young. Currently, there is not enough evidence to support the use of ENDS as smoking cessation aids, and most people use them in addition to other tobacco products (dual use). To date, no ENDS have been approved for sale as a cessation aid. Currently, about 30 countries ban ENDS and they are regulated in about 80 others. However, in SA they remain largely unregulated.

Given the unclear evidence on harm, the increased use of ENDS by young people in some jurisdictions and the need to protect non-smokers (about 80% of the global population), a precautionary approach is justified. The World Health Organisation (WHO) does not recommend ENDS as a cessation aid and instead advises smokers to use proven and approved approaches. Non-smokers, minors and pregnant women should never use ENDS.

In line with global recommendations, SA should consider prohibiting or regulating ENDS, with the aim of protecting non-users and bystanders, and preventing unproven health claims.

Regulation through appropriate legislative and fiscal policies is a priority, given the risks these systems may pose to future generations. The WHO therefore warmly endorses efforts to press on with the government’s Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Bill without further delay. This legislation applies lessons learned elsewhere in the world and will help SA avoid a youth epidemic by ensuring zero exposure to nicotine.

• Dr Vinayak M Prasad, programme manager, tobacco control, WHO.

• Prof Jean-Marie Dangou, co-ordinator, non-communicable diseases primary prevention WHO regional office for Africa.

• Dr Brian Chirombo, officer in charge, WHO SA.