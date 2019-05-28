B-BBEE commissioner says broad-based trusts not compliant

The first codes were issued in February 2007. Requirements for ESOPs then differed from those for broad-based trusts in that ESOPs were required to define the participating employees (either by name or the use of a defined class of natural person) and the proportion of their claim to receive distributions (either by way of fixed percentages or by use of the formula). Most importantly, the ESOP trustees were not allowed to have any discretion regarding the definition of the participants and their claims to receive distributions.

These requirements for ESOPs did not apply to broad-based trusts and, as a result, it became common for broad-based trusts to be structured as discretionary trusts in which the trustees would, at their discretion, select beneficiaries and decide on the amounts to be paid to the beneficiaries (usually on an annual basis). Many broad-based trusts were structured to qualify as public benefit organisations (PBOs) in terms of section 30 of Income Tax Act (which allows tax exemptions and other tax benefits for the trust) and to provide funding for various welfare, community, humanitarian, healthcare, educational, and development activities for the benefit of black people.

Broad-based trusts vs ESOPs

According to a report issued by Intellidex in June 2017, R51.6bn in value has been created specifically for charitable recipients through B-BBEE transactions since 2002. A broad-based trust may benefit a broader base of black beneficiaries and this is arguably more in line with the promotion of the objectives of the B-BBEE Act than B-BBEE transactions involving only a few black individuals.

However, with effect from May 1 2015, the codes were amended to require broad-based trusts to comply with the above-mentioned requirements for ESOPs. Notice of these changes had been given when the amendments to the 2007 codes were issued under the B-BBEE Act on October 11 2013. Trustees of broad-based trusts could no longer select beneficiaries or decide the amount to be paid to each beneficiary. It may also be argued that trustees could no longer decide how beneficiaries use the funds received by them from the trust.

Employee participants in ESOPs and ordinary shareholders in a company may use the funds received by them from the ESOP or the company as they deem fit. This may explain the commission’s argument that beneficiaries of broad-based trusts should be treated in the same manner as ordinary shareholders in a company. Compliance with the requirements for PBOs in terms of the Income Tax Act may also be more difficult, if not impossible, as a result of the 2015 changes. Failure to comply with the 2015 requirements means that a company can no longer score B-BBEE ownership points based on the trust’s shareholding.

The commissioner’s somewhat sweeping statement that the “vast majority” of broad-based trusts are “not compliant” may well be based on their non-compliance with the 2015 requirements. It would be helpful if the commissioner would give more details to support her statement. In practice, many pre-existing broad-based trusts were not updated and some broad-based trusts formed after May 1 2015 do not comply with the 2015 changes.

‘Moving the goal posts’

Several commentators have accused the B-BBEE commission of “moving the goal posts” or a “dramatic policy shift”. Such criticism is unfair insofar as it relates to a belated focus on non-compliance by broad-based trusts with the 2015 changes to the codes. These requirements have been in force for four years now and companies with non-compliant trusts in their ownership structures have had ample opportunity to rectify the position. The commission is duty-bound to monitor and ensure compliance with the codes as amended from time to time.