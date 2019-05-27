Voting on Standard Bank’s climate-risk resolution will be a telling barometer

These reports are the latest warnings about the consequences of failing to change behaviour now. Climate change and biodiversity loss are already manifesting themselves in Southern Africa.

The department of environmental affairs published a draft national climate adaptation strategy on May 6 that says the observed rate of warming in SA has been “more than twice the global rate of temperature increase for the western parts and the northeast” and that “climate zones across the country are already shifting, ecosystems and landscapes are being degraded, veld fires are becoming more frequent, and overused natural terrestrial and marine systems are under stress”.

The report emphasises the risks climate change poses to socioeconomic development, and highlights the opportunity presented by adaptation and mitigation for SA to “transform the economy, strengthen the social and spatial fabric and become more competitive in the global marketplace”.

With all of this going on, one would expect the government and the business sector to be devoting enormous and urgent resources to developing a society-wide plan for a transition to a low-carbon economy that creates jobs and justly redeploys coal workers. Instead, SA rejoices in Total’s “game-changer” gas discovery, despite an absence of evidence-based detail on how and when the so-called benefits will be felt; we think it is fine for our mineral resources minister, at the opening event for Sasol’s gigantic Impumelelo Colliery, to urge the coal industry to “push back against the lie that its product is ‘dirty’”; we sign oil exploration deals with South Sudan; and we approve the development and expansion of coal-mining operations in some of the country’s most biodiverse and sensitive environments.

All of these activities need financing, and that is why Standard Bank’s 2019 annual general meeting is so important.

The climate risk disclosure resolution the bank has tabled was proposed by the Raith Foundation and Theo Botha, with support from Just Share. If passed, it would require Standard Bank to publicly disclose information about the extent to which its lending, investment and financing activities are supporting fossil fuel exploration and extraction.

Global frameworks

This is the first time shareholders in SA have tabled a resolution relating to an environmental or social issue, and it is the first time in SA that institutional investors will be required to prove to their clients how serious they really are about tackling climate risk.

While Standard Bank’s board has recommended that shareholders vote against the resolution — broadly on the basis that what it asks for is too complicated — it is misleading to suggest it is too onerous to provide disclosure on climate risk. There are global frameworks that provide detailed guidance on how to disclose useful climate risk information to investors, and many banks globally are already telling shareholders how much of their financing activities support fossil fuels.

Perhaps part of the reason for the board’s recommendation against the resolution is concern about what such disclosure would show.

Standard Bank describes itself as the “leading oil and gas bank in sub-Saharan Africa”. As this newspaper recently reported, the bank “is going to be advancing a very, very substantial sum to [Anadarko’s] Mozambique LNG” project, and is also “involved in potentially funding another $30bn onshore megaproject led by ExxonMobil, the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas company”.

Further north, Stanbic Uganda is the lead arranger for a $2.5bn loan to support the construction of the East Africa crude oil pipeline through Uganda and Tanzania that will traverse protected and biodiverse areas. These are some of the deals the bank is involved in, but the full extent of its fossil fuel financing is unclear.

Risk posed

The potential financial consequences of enormous, increasing investment in projects that will exacerbate climate change are huge: even the likes of the governor of the Bank of England are warning that “the global financial system faces an existential threat from climate change and must take urgent steps to reform”.

And so institutional investors that profess to be managing your money for the long term should be very interested in the risk posed to their portfolios by climate change. There has been encouraging feedback from some asset managers in response to the Standard Bank resolution, but it is also clear that others have given very little consideration to the issue and show no awareness of the urgency required to shift behaviour.