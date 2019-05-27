Learn the language of inhlonipho, and become born-free

This is rarely an issue within lower Living Standard Measures. Despite speaking English well they often show appreciation, humouring me despite my diabolical Zulu.

The level of English-speaking proficiency of the average South African is remarkable considering SA’s tattered education system. Millions of South Africans who did not matriculate speak English as a third or fourth language daily, which many white South Africans regrettably take for granted, not bothering to learn an African language. Unsurprisingly, politicians capitalise: a breeding ground for identity politicking.

A discussion with a friend returning from travels to India revealed, to my astonishment, that relatively few formally uneducated Indian nationals speak English on a basic level. That is remarkable in a former British colony that is a global economic powerhouse with a good reputation for science, technology, engineering and maths education.

This truth is apparent at my local barber in Emmarentia, where my Indian Premier League Hindi lets me down and no more than one individual in the shop can speak basic English. SA should be immensely proud of its English proficiency, a feather in her cap and an example to those that do not speak an African language that learning one is simply a matter of perseverance.

I encourage readers to think carefully about how they interact with others. You are an ambassador for everyone who looks and speaks like you. You can be “born-free” no matter your age; the world is how you choose to see it. Our miracle democracy may be a shadow of its former self, but we can save it yet. It’s all about respect or, as I have learnt, inhlonipho.

• Hayward is an advocate at the Johannesburg Bar.