Is social media becoming a pivotal piece of the market conduct puzzle?

The growing influence of consumer opinion and the trend towards outcomes-based market conduct regulation means organisations can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to social media.

On November 18 2018, someone with the handle @BATMAN_8_ tweeted: “They don’t deserve any business from us. Its [sic] so unfair for the family.” The next day, @MerchSouth tweeted: “So you won’t pay the 2.4m & that time you make 10 folds more. Your reasoning is not fair & unethical. This is going to cost you.”

These may only be two tweets, but they are part of the mass of 35,000 others, posted between November 14 and 22 2018 about Momentum’s life insurance claim debacle. The insurer made headlines when it faced downward spiralling public sentiment in response to its decision to reject a policyholder’s claim based on non-disclosure.

At the time, some executives may have considered the online chatter as innocuous grumblings from digital nobodies. Things have changed though. The Momentum debacle illustrated social media’s growing influence as a court of public opinion that determines — far more than any ombudsman — what is, and is not, fair. After mounting public outrage online, Momentum announced that it would reverse its initial decision and amend its policies, despite the ombudsman siding with the insurer.

The notion of fairness is at the heart of the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill that is likely to be tabled in parliament in 2019. The bill, among other things, will give legislative effect to the principles-based market conduct approach known as, treating customers fairly (TCF), and promotes the fair treatment of customers by financial institutions. TCF requires that organisations consider, not just the letter of the law and contractual agreements, but place emphasis on the spirit of an agreement with a consumer.