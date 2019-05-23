Opinion

WATCH: What will Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet look like come Sunday?

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team take a look at the latest news headlines

23 May 2019 - 17:38 Business Day TV
UPDATED 23 May 2019 - 17:39
Picture: 123RF/DANIL CHEPKO
On the show this week, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team take a look at what the US fight with Huawei could mean for the smartphone industry; how WhatsApp is rushing to fix a security flaw that gave hackers access to users' data; and Sikonathi Mantshantsha eats humble pie after his cabinet predictions go wrong.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team take a look at the latest news headlines.

