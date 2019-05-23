Fixation on coal burns hole in policy’s renewables goal

The decline in the contribution of the minerals sector to the economy has not been matched by a decline in its influence, most particularly over the energy sector. While the energy policy promulgated in 1998 called for “ensuring that an equitable level of national resources is invested in renewable technologies, given their potential and compared to investments in other energy supply options”, SA is still very far from this goal.

The government has historically not taken renewable resources seriously, relegating them to niche applications beyond the national grid before the splitting of the erstwhile department of minerals and energy about 12 years ago. In that protracted process, energy issues came a distant second to mineral resources, despite the promulgation of the Energy Act of 2008, which appeared to establish a clear mandate and holistic approach for energy development. The sector was no longer tasked simply with “the monetisation of coal” (as the prevailing de facto energy strategy was described by a senior official).

Rather than integrating the minerals sector into the department of trade and industry, another new department was created that continues to promote increasing the use of coal regardless of its merits among the range of abundant resource options available to SA. The assumption that if we have it we must use it is also applied to other fossil fuels, even though both the resource and the economic potentials remain speculative.

In a panel discussion earlier in 2019, the mineral resources minister rejected any consideration of curtailing the use of coal, or differentiating the value proposition for coal from other mining activities.

The Minerals Council SA also fails to recognise the difference in impacts between coal and other mining, or, more tragically, the profound difference in the consequences of the use of their output. Such denial may prolong local coal combustion but will not prevent a serious decline in exports well before 2030.

SA is rich in the minerals that are required in great quantity for developing a clean and sustainable energy system, but its potential to become a leading player in the inevitable transition to renewable energy use is hampered by a fatalistic, irrational attachment to coal.