Financial market reform is vital for Africa to become an economic powerhouse

With Africa’s population expected to exceed China’s by 2025, the continent’s economic potential is indisputable. And the rest of the world has taken notice.

Between 2010 and 2016 more than 320 embassies were opened in Africa, and global investment is beginning to pour in. A diligent approach can ensure that these external opportunities are converted but this is only half the challenge. If Africa truly wants to become an economic powerhouse, it should get serious about reforming its financial markets.

A broad, all-inclusive financial market that makes it easy for investors will enable Africa to grow. Commendable progress is being made. The recent ratification of the African continental free trade agreement promises to create a single market with a combined GDP of $2.5-trillion and access to 1.2-billion people. But more needs to be done by individual countries in Africa to reform and liberalise their financial markets. This will be the key to fostering financial inclusion, economic development and capital raising.

Some countries — such as Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria and SA — have made steady progress towards reforming their financial markets. SA was the top-ranked nation in the 2017 and 2018 editions of Absa’s Africa financial markets index. While the index’s results highlight the progress and commitment of Africa to reforms in the financial markets, there is still work to be done. Countries such as Ethiopia and Mozambique lag behind, particularly in the development of stock exchanges, which are essential to capital raising through listings.

Ethiopia lacks a securities exchange and no equities are listed on Angola’s exchange. Both Cameroon and Mozambique have a market capitalisation of less than 5% of GDP. SA is the only country in which the total value of listed equities is more than $100bn, at $1.1-trillion. Only SA, Botswana and Ghana have a market capitalisation greater than 100% of GDP, and it is lower than 50% in 14 other countries.