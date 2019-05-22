SA labour negotiations: a zero-sum game in which everyone loses

We seem incapable of engaging like compatriots. Nowhere is this better illustrated than in annual wage negotiations, which are almost invariably punctuated by deadlocks, disputes and the euphemistically named industrial actions. According to the most recent department of labour’s industrial action report, SA experienced a record-high of 132 strikes in 2017 (the latest available numbers), costing us a shocking 960,889 working days. Unfortunately, matters are not likely to change in the foreseeable future — SA remains a highly unionised country, not least because of the indelible role unions played during the liberation of the country.

For many, workers’ unions still offer the only mechanism by which they can wield some form of power in the workplace. About 25% of workers are said to still belong to unions (down from a high of 45.2% in 1994). This is relatively low when compared to some European countries where there are still high levels of unionised workers — more than 91% in Iceland and more than 67% in Sweden. In France, unions, however, only represent about 11% of workers and in the US only 10%.

Unfortunately, in SA, negotiations have historically been conducted against the backdrop of an adversarial context and culture that we are not likely to shed easily. Parties often begin the process with no greater aim than to extract as much value from each other as they can. Rather than sitting down at the negotiation table with the understanding that their initial positions are mere points of departure, they remain locked into these positions, engaging in a relentless and value-destroying tug of war.

However, there is a desire and the need for a better form of negotiation, one that is not founded on a combative, Trumpian, dog-eat-dog dictum. In my teaching around the world, managers and CEOs, government officials and union leaders, have warmly embraced the notion of value-creating negotiations.

The feedback I receive typically echoes a common problem: that managers, leaders and workers, to their great dismay, appreciate that they have looked at the workplace, the political landscape, and at the world through the wrong prism. They realise that they have for too long held to the notion that for one person to win, the other must invariably lose.

Value gained or lost?

Furthermore, the insight also dawns of them that this misguided philosophy has a profound effect at the negotiation table, as it merely serves to exacerbate irrational competitor behaviour, thus leading to neither party truly gaining anything. In SA we see the effect of this, for example, when unions renege on the substance of a multi-year agreement or completely pull out of an agreement before its term is up.

What this shows is that the agreement was sub-optimal, with neither party taking co-ownership of it and working to protect its implementation for its full duration.

This failure sends a clear signal that both parties did not believe they had gained value through the negotiation, hence the party that feels it “lost out” experiences a sense of victimisation. For any negotiation to pass the acid test of holding for the duration of the agreement, both parties need to look back upon the negotiation as a fair distribution of value.