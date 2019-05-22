Open up the barriers to market entry for SMEs, for that way economic growth lies

There are a range of other positives worth noting and replicating across government and private sector initiatives to support new entrants and smaller businesses. A focus on existing firms with significant potential for growth and upscaling means that the scheme can attract companies that have already developed competitiveness and capabilities to some extent — which are usually substantial shortcomings when focusing only on start-ups, for example.

Start-ups are, in any event, expected to be supported by other government programmes such as the Small Enterprise Development Agency, with the BIS being complementary to these core initiatives.

On the other hand, as the BIS is applying a claims-based grant system where industrialists first have to invest alternative funding before claiming from the DTI pool, it means the companies make a credible commitment to investing in their own productive capacity. In making these investments, beneficiaries, however, have to confront the pervasive challenge of not being able to access bank or development finance on favourable terms.

Addressing the latter requires effective co-ordination of alternative funders and that these take greater risks with longer-term commitments to the companies to account for the time it takes to learn and grow a strong business.

There are also specific challenges with the BIS itself (and which can be said of other financial and non-financial support initiatives we have looked at) that need to be ironed out. These include the constraint that emerging firms face to access further capital, and, in particular, working capital, to sustain their businesses in the critical growth phases. Across different initiatives, the time taken from application, approval to disbursement of funds is too long. This places companies at risk of missing out on opportunities with potential customers and suppliers.

This situation illustrates the (low) degree of effective co-ordination between government funding agencies and co-funders generally. Many of the firms we have interviewed have expressed their desperation of being stuck within (differing) government department processes and struggling to manage their businesses given the uncoordinated timing of funding disbursements by funders and co-funders.

In keeping with global trends of adopting new technologies, it is in the interest of the wider economy to prioritise reducing the barriers to market entry and promote greater inclusion in the economy, for two main reasons.

First, new firms can bring new ways of thinking and technologies that challenge the ways in which production and product innovation have traditionally been thought of locally. Second, without a concerted effort by the government and incumbent businesses to increase participation by a larger, more diverse pool of businesses that can compete effectively, the status quo of high concentration and pervasive abuses of market power will remain. More so, the benefits to consumers and downstream industries of increased productivity and competition will be missed.

A positive policy and national response to address these challenges entails getting the fundamentals right in terms of skills upgrading, dealing with high data costs, electricity challenges and barriers to entry. Such a policy platform — if it goes beyond soliciting investment commitments from existing large firms that can entrench their market power — may encourage the development of new pockets of innovation and firms that bring greater competitive dynamism into the economy over time.

Addressing these basics and persistently high barriers to entry can have a critical positive impact on the feasibility, growth and employment potential of new “challenger” firms and will, in turn, benefit consumers, investment and overall productivity.

• Vilakazi is director at the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development at the University of Johannesburg.