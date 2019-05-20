Opinion

LETTER: Peter Bruce has lost his way

He attacks the DA with a nasty venom unbecoming of a journalist of supposed integrity

20 May 2019
I always enjoyed reading Peter Bruce’s columns. However, in recent months he seems to have completely lost his way.

Ever since he decided to share his newfound love for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his corrupt, incompetent bunch of fellow travellers, Bruce has bombarded readers with reasons why we needed to vote ANC in the recent election.

Now that the ANC has duly won the election, Bruce has turned on the leadership of the DA. He tells us, without any substantive evidence, that “someone whose word he would utterly trust in any situation” told him about a possible deal the DA would consider making with the EFF.

Bruce continues to act in a sanctimonious manner by giving all a lesson in matters of principle. He attacks the DA with a nasty venom unbecoming of a journalist of supposed integrity. And to think that he placed his cross in favour of a party that has proven itself to be totally callous, unethical and corrupt.

One is left wondering just why he has become so self-righteous.

Nigel Bands
Via e-mail

