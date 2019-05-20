Go softly amid your pregnant employees

Pregnant employees are strongly protected under SA law. There are no fewer than six pieces of legislation that require employers to treat pregnant and post-pregnant employees with the greatest care. One of these is the code of good practice on the protection of employees during pregnancy and after the birth of a child.

The code, issued in terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), is aimed at protecting pregnant and post-pregnant employees and obliges employers to encourage women to inform their employers of their pregnancies as early as possible to ensure they can assess risks and deal with them. It is also required that the employer evaluates the situation of each employee who has informed the employer that she is pregnant and assesses risks to the health and safety of pregnant or breast-feeding employees within the workplace.

Then the employer must implement measures to protect pregnant or breastfeeding employees on the job and supply them with information and training regarding risks to their health and safety and measures for eliminating and minimising such risks. The employer is also required to maintain a list of jobs not involving risk to which pregnant or breastfeeding employees could be transferred.

Employers should note that even when an employee who has already given birth is 100% well, illness of a newborn baby entitles the employee to time off to look after the child. In the case of De Beer versus SA Export Connection cc t/a Global Paws (2008, 1 BLLR 36) the employee gave birth to twins and took one month’s maternity leave by agreement. As the babies were both still ill when the maternity leave period was up, the mother applied for another month off. The employer granted her only two more weeks’ leave and, when she did not return to work, she was dismissed.

The employee referred the matter to the Labour Court, claiming the dismissal was automatically unfair because she had been fired for reasons related to her pregnancy. Section 187 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) classifies a dismissal as automatically unfair if the reason for the dismissal was related to the pregnancy of the dismissed employee. The employer argued that the illness of the children did not relate to the pregnancy. That is, it argued that the phrase in the LRA “reasons relating to pregnancy” refers to the mother herself and not to newborn children.

But the Labour Court ruled that the phrase refers not only to the mother herself but also to the newborn children and the mother’s right to nurture them. It further found that the agreement entered into by the parties limiting the maternity leave to one month was null and void. The employee was legally entitled to take the remainder of her maternity leave to look after her babies and the dismissal was automatically unfair. The employer was ordered to pay the employee 20 months’ remuneration in compensation, plus her legal costs.

In the De Beer case it is possible that the employer believed it had been generous enough in giving the employee substantially more leave than the three days allowed under the family responsibility leave section of the BCEA. However, the court found that the employee did not need specific permission to be off work because looking after newborn babies falls under maternity leave (not under family responsibility leave or any other type of leave) and that working mothers are automatically entitled to four months' maternity leave.

Due to the substantial legal protections of pregnant employees, employers cannot afford to treat them as they believe is fair. They need to utilise the services of labour law experts to devise and implement detailed strategies for ensuring the welfare of working mothers and minimising the effect of motherhood on workplace productivity — without breaking the law.

• lsraelstam is CEO of Labour Law Management Consulting.