‘Reclaim our civic dialogue from those who are debasing and degrading it’

Now, I know what you’re thinking. You would never do that. But it happens unconsciously all the time. People have a tendency to assume the worst about those on the other side of the aisle. And when it comes to those on their own side, they tend to see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil. That’s why educated and knowledgeable people excuse actions that are ethically wrong and defend statements that are blatant lies.

Of course, some people say, defending the indefensible is just politics as usual. But I don’t accept that, and I hope you won’t either. When extreme partisanship replaces reason, logic, facts and data, the country suffers and special interests win. I’ve seen it time and again, on issue after issue: gun violence, education, public health, and even one that threatens life as we know it — climate change.

Political science, not hard science

The problems driven by climate change are getting worse — and that’s something you’ve seen during your time here. The recent Mississippi River floods have affected life in St Louis and they have devastated farmers across the Midwest. Those types of natural disasters will continue to get more severe with climate change, according to the best scientific data.

The trouble is, too many politicians aren’t interested in hard science; they’re only interested in political science and winning their next election. So they ignore the data. They try to cut funding for climate research because they know it will undermine their political argument. Sometimes they even try to block public employees from uttering the words “climate change”.

You have to wonder what they’re trying to hide. The only conclusion I can draw is that they’re either hiding their own ignorance or their own bad faith. Either way, when government officials try to gag scientists and censor their conclusions, watch out and speak up. America’s progress depends on a dialogue that treats these issues not as pawns in a political battle but as problems to be solved.

Ignoring data and facts and defending indefensible positions happens in both parties. But during these past few years, it has enabled new levels of dishonesty and wrongdoing and it has reached a point that, I believe, no democracy can long sustain.

Our democracy, as the founding fathers understood, rests on more than just votes. George Washington wrote in his farewell address: “Virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government.” If the spring runs dry, democracy withers away — and the rights we hold dear disappear. Graduates, that spring of virtue is now yours to protect.

And make no mistake: it is more polluted with toxic dialogue than it has been in modern history.

The good news is, the way to clean up the pollution can be found in the three words on the cover of your diploma. It’s the motto of this great university: Strength Through Truth. And it’s a motto that perfectly fits a university named for George Washington.

In 1794, during president Washington’s second term, there was a faction ginning up support for secession. Washington recognised the threat it posed, but he was confident it would not succeed. He wrote in a letter: “It is not difficult by concealment of some facts, and exaggeration of others … to bias a well-meaning mind, at least for a time.”

But, he continued: “Truth will ultimately prevail where pains is taken to bring it to light.”

Now, I know the phrase “pains is taken” probably just horrified every English major here. As kids we were taught that Washington never told a lie. But they never told us he had trouble with subject-verb agreements.

But really: Washington’s point, and this university’s motto, are principles I hope all of you will take to heart: truth will prevail where pains are taken to bring it to light. And with truth comes strength.

The pains taken by Americans to bring truth to light are why secession failed in 1794 and 1861. The pains taken by abolitionists and suffragettes and civil rights marchers and marriage equality advocates brought America’s core truth to light. All people are created equal.

Today, the necessity of taking pains to bring truth to light is greater than ever because the tools for spreading lies are more powerful than ever.

Winning debates vs the truth

Since the dawn of democracy, there have always been those who — to paraphrase Socrates — try to make the weaker argument appear the stronger and who care more about winning debates than being truthful. In ancient Greece, they were called Sophists — and they would have loved Twitter and Facebook.

Social media has given rise to a new golden age of sophistry, aided and abetted by blind partisanship. The only way to overcome it, the only way to lift our national discourse out of the gutter — is to heed Washington’s words and take pains to bring truth to light. Those pains are the burden of citizenship in a democracy. And a great education does not relieve them. It intensifies them. So let me offer some advice for dealing with modern-day sophists who try to obscure — or deny — truth.