When a successful business tilts towards societal needs, everyone benefits

The Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) global exchange is an international grouping of companies that aims to advance the role business plays in society. There are now 14 country members of the exchange, collectively representing half the world’s population and nearly two-thirds of global GDP.

The formation of this group, and the traction it has gained, is indicative of how the role of business in society has become an industry in itself. There are a plethora of frameworks, codes and standards that coerce business towards greater transparency and societal responsibility. The GRI Standards, the IIRC, King IV and FTSE4Good refer to concepts such as materiality, stakeholder-centricity, value addition via the Six Capitals Model, and more. The annual effort and resources dedicated to integrated reporting are immense.

In spite of this, we are still seeing corporate failures, bloated executive pay, destruction of value and neglect of social and environmental responsibilities. Why does this still occur?

In part, this could be attributed to short-term investor performance horizons, inappropriate reward structures, directors who don’t hold executives to account, and at times blatant fraud and greed. My view is that the codes, standards and focus on responsible business are making a positive difference, but that the difference and pace of change are too little and too slow to make the necessary impact on the socioeconomic pressures we face.

The societal challenges of today are large and complex — globally, and most definitely here in SA. Business recognises that a disruptive and unstable socioeconomic environment is not conducive to good business, and while some companies are resigned to this situation others are adopting a more outwardly focused, visionary response. Such response can take on a number of forms. The most obvious and yet hugely significant contribution is realised when the core business exists or orientates itself to addressing societal needs.

When business is chasing profits, and by doing so is making a positive effect, scalability is only limited by the pace of growth. The greater the success of the business, the more society benefits. This is shared value in its true sense. Corporate social investment (CSI) funding is in itself limited and small relative to the demand for social support.

Through strategic alignment — using CSI expenditure to advance the shared-value case for the entire business — so much more can be achieved. The shared-value proposition works well when the core business links neatly to societal benefit. It doesn’t always. And shared value alone will inevitably neglect certain developmental spaces. So there remains a critical role for business to address causes and issues that fall outside of their direct value chain or their immediate interest.