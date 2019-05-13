Market drivers poised to strengthen equity market returns

The equity bull cycle started after the global financial crisis in March 2009 and has just passed its 10-year anniversary. Dividing the cycle into two five-year periods shows that the total annualised returns of the first period were exceptional. However, they reduced dramatically in the second period.

Considering the return drivers provides some clarity: earnings growth (which also feeds into dividends) and potential changes in the rating or price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of the market.

In the first half of this bull market, company earnings growth far outstripped inflation in most SA-centric sectors of the market. In the second half, earnings growth generally collapsed to low single-digit figures at best. Given how low the base has become in many SA-centric sectors, and despite the expected continued low SA economic growth environment, we do see the potential over the next few years for earnings growth to revert to double-digit levels in many sectors.

After the 2009 financial crisis valuation P/E multiples were very low (cheap), with share prices about eight times earnings for the median Alsi stock. We have used the median multiple as it gives a sense of the overall market rating. A weighted multiple is skewed towards the large multinational companies.

The local equity market went from very cheap in early 2009 to expensive by 2015 (above 17x median P/E multiple), which is when we started to become more cautious on our outlook for the asset class, given that the earnings growth outlook had also deteriorated at that time. Since then, the market’s rating largely went sideways until it declined to about 12x over the past year.

The reason for this was actually a rebound in cyclical earnings from multinational companies, mainly in the resources and luxury goods sectors. The two stars at the bottom right of the chart below depict where the median P/E multiple will get to if the double-digit forecast earnings growth comes through over the next two years.

Another important influence on local asset class returns is the liquidity driver: inflows from global investors. Given SA’s critical general election in May, it is potentially instructive to look at what happened to Brazil in 2018 around the time of its general election. While no two countries and markets are the same, SA does share many similarities with the Brazilian economy and the mix of its local equity market, as well as (sadly) similar corruption issues over the past decade.

SA’s equity markets generally tend to move together, but they also disconnect at times when there are idiosyncratic drivers of short-term market moves. This was the case over the past six months, driven by evolving expectations leading up to Brazil’s general election and after the election once a new president was elected.