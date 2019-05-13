Market drivers poised to strengthen equity market returns
Earnings growth could revert to double-digit levels in many sectors over the next few years
For the third time since 2000 SA equities are underperforming bonds on a rolling five-year total return basis. This usually happens due to a global equity bear market, but this time many equity markets, including the JSE, are actually closer to record high price levels rather than near a bottom following a bear market.
While it is very difficult to forecast equity market returns with any confidence over time frames of less than five years, we believe it is instructive to look at the market drivers and what could potentially change the recent scenario of very low equity market returns. What’s different now, and what is likely to happen next?
The equity bull cycle started after the global financial crisis in March 2009 and has just passed its 10-year anniversary. Dividing the cycle into two five-year periods shows that the total annualised returns of the first period were exceptional. However, they reduced dramatically in the second period.
Considering the return drivers provides some clarity: earnings growth (which also feeds into dividends) and potential changes in the rating or price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of the market.
- In the first half of this bull market, company earnings growth far outstripped inflation in most SA-centric sectors of the market. In the second half, earnings growth generally collapsed to low single-digit figures at best. Given how low the base has become in many SA-centric sectors, and despite the expected continued low SA economic growth environment, we do see the potential over the next few years for earnings growth to revert to double-digit levels in many sectors.
- After the 2009 financial crisis valuation P/E multiples were very low (cheap), with share prices about eight times earnings for the median Alsi stock. We have used the median multiple as it gives a sense of the overall market rating. A weighted multiple is skewed towards the large multinational companies.
The local equity market went from very cheap in early 2009 to expensive by 2015 (above 17x median P/E multiple), which is when we started to become more cautious on our outlook for the asset class, given that the earnings growth outlook had also deteriorated at that time. Since then, the market’s rating largely went sideways until it declined to about 12x over the past year.
The reason for this was actually a rebound in cyclical earnings from multinational companies, mainly in the resources and luxury goods sectors. The two stars at the bottom right of the chart below depict where the median P/E multiple will get to if the double-digit forecast earnings growth comes through over the next two years.
Another important influence on local asset class returns is the liquidity driver: inflows from global investors. Given SA’s critical general election in May, it is potentially instructive to look at what happened to Brazil in 2018 around the time of its general election. While no two countries and markets are the same, SA does share many similarities with the Brazilian economy and the mix of its local equity market, as well as (sadly) similar corruption issues over the past decade.
SA’s equity markets generally tend to move together, but they also disconnect at times when there are idiosyncratic drivers of short-term market moves. This was the case over the past six months, driven by evolving expectations leading up to Brazil’s general election and after the election once a new president was elected.
This new president, Jair Bolsonaro, as with President Cyril Ramaphosa, is not a career politician but came to power on the back of a populist agenda that supported policies such as privatisation of state-owned enterprises and improving trade ties with the US.
Despite tight historical emerging-market-driven correlations, individual stock markets can show big moves over relatively short time frames for specific reasons, such as a perceived good election outcome in Brazil’s case.
While SA companies’ earnings growth may struggle to be as high as we forecast from a bottom-up stock perspective in the short term, improving GDP growth off a low base should move earnings growth in the right direction. P/E multiples are also at much more palatable levels than for most of the past decade.
In the months following the local election, this improved fundamental backdrop, together with the potential for a reversal of the global equity net outflows from SA evident in recent years, places our equity market on a more positive footing than it has been for the past five years.
• Buhai is a senior portfolio manager at Stanlib Multi-Asset.