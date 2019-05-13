LETTER: Random history articles are puzzling
Something more pertinent to Africa and its less well-known past would be more applicable
13 May 2019 - 05:03
Opening Business Day last week, I came across a large photo of Hitler accompanying a long piece (with no apparent author) about World War 2. Why are we getting these weird bits of somewhat irrelevant history in the paper every Friday?
I’m a historian so am not against “history” per se — I’d just like to read something more pertinent to Africa and its less well-known pasts.
Ruth Muller
Illovo