LETTER: Random history articles are puzzling

Something more pertinent to Africa and its less well-known past would be more applicable

13 May 2019 - 05:03
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Opening Business Day last week, I came across a large photo of Hitler accompanying a long piece (with no apparent author) about World War 2. Why are we getting these weird bits of somewhat irrelevant history in the paper every Friday?

I’m a historian so am not against “history” per se — I’d just like to read something more pertinent to Africa and its less well-known pasts.

Ruth Muller
Illovo

2 weeks ago

1 week ago

1 week ago

2 weeks ago

