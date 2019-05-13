In SA’s interest to help neighbours reduce risk and survive disasters

True, the UN declared the storms that pummelled Mozambique to be “unprecedented in recorded history”. Even if it had a cutting-edge disaster risk plan, the country would have been stretched beyond capacity to cope with such monumental natural events. The World Meteorological Organisation observed that “there is no record of two storms of such intensity striking Mozambique in the same season”.

A fact-finding mission is assessing the “impact of climate change and sea-level rise on Mozambique’s resilience” because this is a sign of more things to come. With more than 1,000 dead, miles of destruction and an unbridgeable gap to fill in the public health response, Mozambique, the world’s seventh-poorest country with a GDP smaller than Cape Town’s, will need all the help it can get. It cannot deal with the problem alone, nor should it have to.

Most people are unaware that Mozambique has been remarkably proactive in its efforts to upscale disaster preparedness. It was one of the first three African countries to subject itself to scrutiny by the World Health Organisation. A joint external assessment was completed in April 2016 and a mission report of findings was published that ranked Mozambique, with a few exceptions, poorly overall.

The exception was Mozambique’s emergency response system, which received the highest score there — five out of five. It had “strong emergency operation structures for natural disasters”, the report read.

But Mozambique had “no similar capacity for public health events”, which is needed to contain disease outbreaks and stop them spiralling into national and regional disasters. Mozambique faces a complex risk environment — cholera outbreaks, foodborne illnesses, chemical accidents, radiological events, floods, drought, fires and cyclones — but it does not have an all-risk plan. Its health systems are weak and a surge capacity in public health, something that must be activated within hours of a catastrophe, requires a robust backbone.

Determined to tackle its challenges, Mozambique developed and launched a national action plan called the strategic partnership for international health regulations and health security in October 2017. It partnered with the Public Health Agency of Sweden, the UK’s Department for International Development, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and USAid. Embracing a “one health” approach that includes human, animal and plant aspects, the Mozambique government’s task was to build systems in the core technical areas of surveillance, laboratories, workforce development and emergency response.

Since the plan’s release, Mozambique has held an after-action review, simulation events and developed plans for dealing with flu, antimicrobial resistance and health emergencies. A bridging platform to connect humans and animals and a plan to advance universal access to health care were established. The country set about finding donor partners to help finance its plan to upscale preparedness and build resilience in its public health systems. How much it will cost to plug the gap is unclear.

As support to national developments, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC) was established three years ago. Led by John Nkengasong, a virologist with 20 years’ experience at the Atlanta-based CDC, the Africa CDC came at the urging of the AU Commission.

Nkengasong summarised the challenge in the March 14 edition of science magazine Nature, saying that “fewer than 15 African countries on the continent have institutions that can perform the functions of an effective national public health institute”.