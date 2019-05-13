Data services inquiry
Context and quality are key factors to consider when reviewing data pricing
While the Competition Commission’s focus on spectrum is welcome, it fails to see the whole picture
In a world in which people’s lives have become inextricably linked to mobile internet access, it is correct that everyone has an opinion on how much that access should cost.
There is an undisputed need to consistently and sustainably provide affordable data to all South Africans, which is why MTN SA is constantly reviewing pricing options to find solutions that will help it achieve this critical objective. In a country as diverse as SA, one-size-fits-all pricing is no solution, so MTN is partnering with organisations that represent the poorest in society to help it deliver targeted data solutions.
The recent release of the Competition Commission’s provisional findings from its data-services market inquiry sparked widespread discussion. It is encouraging that in its initial findings the commission recognised the importance of spectrum in providing affordable access to data. The “spectrum crunch” that has beset SA for a decade has undoubtedly made prices higher than they should be. Out of the 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East in which MTN operates mobile networks, only our operations in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen have less spectrum than SA. Swaziland has more spectrum than the whole of SA but serves just 1.4-million residents.
So why should South Africans care about spectrum? And how does it influence pricing? Data is like water flowing through a pipe. There is a limited amount of water that one can push through the pipe at any one time. But if the pipe has release valves to expand the diameter of the pipe, more water could be pushed to more people without building a new pipe. Spectrum is the industry’s release valve, and without it we’ve had to build more “pipes” in the form of base stations, towers and masts. The lack of spectrum has forced the industry down a more expensive route to satisfy customer demand.
Though coverage is important, it’s just the ticket to the party
Mobile operators are tasked with building the infrastructure from which the nation will deliver the fourth industrial revolution. Determining the value of that network simply cannot be done on price alone. The primary requirement of an international price benchmarking study is the selection of the relevant peer group countries, so the study adequately accounts for comparable factors such as demand, population, demographics, socioeconomic factors and geography, because context and facts matter.
In 1993 the licences awarded to Telkom, MTN and Vodacom included universal service obligations (USOs). By linking operators’ licences to service delivery to rural, remote and lower-income users, the policy pushed access for all while also helping eliminate disparities between rural and urban areas. MTN delivered its USOs, while also covering 99% of SA with 3G and 90% with 4G. But this is not considered in the summary findings, so SA pricing is compared to pricing on other international networks that are only required to build in cities and towns, or those that have no 4G networks at all.
More than halved
Though coverage is important, it’s just the ticket to the party. Without quality, the coverage becomes meaningless. International consultancy firm P3 has tested more than 180 networks in 65 countries with the same methodology and MTN SA has proven to have the best network in SA and Africa. This is first-world telecommunications, but to maintain this, mobile operators such as MTN must strike a careful balance between coverage, quality and pricing.
Much has changed in the mobile-data pricing sector in the past 18 months. The commission’s review has largely relied on data from 2017. Cumulatively, the average cost of data on MTN SA’s networks has more than halved in the last three years. As part of our ongoing pricing transformation in 2019, the company also slashed its out-of-bundle pricing to match the lowest in the market. Changes such as these are not reflected in the findings.
Media coverage has put much focus on the comparative pricing of 1GB data. MTN’s pricing philosophy is founded on the core belief that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life, regardless of where they live or their economic status. MTN designs pricing to fit every wallet. On MTN anyone can buy 1GB of data for an hour for R30. For 1GB that lasts a day, you will pay R50 and 1GB that lasts a week costs R70. It is disingenuous to imply that 1GB of data will always cost R150, and it ignores the specific consumer behaviour of the prepaid market. Research consistently shows that poorer customers are looking for shorter validity bundles at smaller costs, particularly where wages are paid in daily or weekly tranches.
To truly add value, the debate needs to consider all the facts, rather than cherry-picking dramatic scenes from a much larger picture.
• Motsa is CEO of MTN SA.