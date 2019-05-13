Context and quality are key factors to consider when reviewing data pricing

In a world in which people’s lives have become inextricably linked to mobile internet access, it is correct that everyone has an opinion on how much that access should cost.

There is an undisputed need to consistently and sustainably provide affordable data to all South Africans, which is why MTN SA is constantly reviewing pricing options to find solutions that will help it achieve this critical objective. In a country as diverse as SA, one-size-fits-all pricing is no solution, so MTN is partnering with organisations that represent the poorest in society to help it deliver targeted data solutions.

The recent release of the Competition Commission’s provisional findings from its data-services market inquiry sparked widespread discussion. It is encouraging that in its initial findings the commission recognised the importance of spectrum in providing affordable access to data. The “spectrum crunch” that has beset SA for a decade has undoubtedly made prices higher than they should be. Out of the 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East in which MTN operates mobile networks, only our operations in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen have less spectrum than SA. Swaziland has more spectrum than the whole of SA but serves just 1.4-million residents.

So why should South Africans care about spectrum? And how does it influence pricing? Data is like water flowing through a pipe. There is a limited amount of water that one can push through the pipe at any one time. But if the pipe has release valves to expand the diameter of the pipe, more water could be pushed to more people without building a new pipe. Spectrum is the industry’s release valve, and without it we’ve had to build more “pipes” in the form of base stations, towers and masts. The lack of spectrum has forced the industry down a more expensive route to satisfy customer demand.