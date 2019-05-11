Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA

Instead of spelling out a compelling vision that indicated clearly what it stood for, the DA continued to be obsessed with the ANC, as if the electorate needed reminding just how deeply mired in dirt the latter was. The party persisted with its free-market obsession that the answer to SA’s failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was simply for the government to dispose of those assets. Instead of a nuanced approach, the DA’s response was a mantra: privatise, privatise, privatise.

The party needs to learn — and quickly — that dogma is hardly an appropriate response to a complicated situation.

While the results are certainly a disappointment for the DA, in reality they could prove to be a blessing in disguise. Thanks to the FF+, the DA has now managed to shed its right-wing baggage. It should now proceed firmly with its commendable project of positioning itself as a social democratic – rather than liberal – party that seeks to appeal to all South Africans who seek to protect the country’s constitution and to grow the economy through a free market. Now freed of its unclear identity, it should boldly go out to attract many more black South Africans and actively to champion transformation.

Logic vs the liberation struggle

There is a growing number of progressive, economically literate black people in the country who are persuaded by logic rather than historical accomplishments during the liberation struggle, and who want a prosperous, corruption-free country of which they can be proud. They need a political home. The DA should go after them unashamedly, now that it can no longer be held back by the white right within its fold. It should ensure that its benches in the country’s legislatures are as representative as its public marches and rallies.

Thanks to the solid showing of the FF+, the DA can no longer be accused by its detractors as “a white party”. The conservative white compatriots who had made the DA its home have now moved on. The DA should say “good riddance” and wish them well.

While Zille began the process of repositioning the DA, the person who has taken it furthest has been Maimane. For that, he deserves credit. Instead of the party tossing him out now because of the poor election results, it would be well advised to keep him and to work with him to build a new DA. Over time, it may even be necessary to rebrand the party and give it a new name.

Hopefully, Maimane will have learned his lessons: that he should be more focused on giving the electorate a real alternative, including when it comes to policies, and not be so overly obsessed with the ANC and its leaders. By all means, he and the other opposition leaders should continue to work hard to keep the governing party in check, but they need to out-grow their obsession and spend more time on selling viable and nuanced policy alternatives, and not dogmas.

If very little has been said about the ANC in this piece, it is because that organisation was at its weakest in this election. Bizarrely, even as we counted down to the elections, its leaders continued to differ publicly and to have a go at one another. Personally, I had expected the organisation to do far worse in these elections. It is thanks to Ramaphosa that it managed a respectable showing.

However, it is to be welcomed that the era of one-party dominance now seems to be behind us — except in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Over time, there, too, the situation will change. SA’s electorate, which appears to be growing in sophistication, has to be commended for this kind of outcome.

• Nyatsumba is a senior business executive in Johannesburg.