Can the EU continue to parry Donald Trump’s contempt?

In security, the European members of Nato have may have failed to honour their commitment to spend 2% of economic output on defense, as Trump has demanded — but they did enough to allow Trump to announce he had wrung a $100bn spending increase out of them.

Then there is the European push to tax the tech sector. At Germany’s urging, the EU has scrapped plans for a Europe-wide levy that would fall mostly on the industry’s US-based giants. But that hasn’t stopped countries such as France, Austria and, most recently, the Czech Republic from devising proposals of their own. Because trade negotiations are led at the EU level, they won’t have to face off against the US.

In energy, Europe has responded to Trump’s opposition to NordStream 2 — a pipeline that would greatly increase exports of Russian natural gas to central Europe — by passing rules that will complicate the project’s operation once it is completed. The EU has also sharply increased its imports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG).

When talks begin on an US-EU trade deal, Brussels can claim that it has never promised to relax restrictions on US agricultural goods — they were excluded from the scope of discussions at the meeting between European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Trump last July. But, at the same time, the EU can point to how it boosted imports of US soya beans by 121% between July 2018 and April 2019.

Amid these tussles, Europe has lent some support to China in its trade battle with the US — for example, by refusing to block Huawei equipment from future 5G networks or to raise broader barriers for Chinese firms. This support isn’t absolute — witness how the EU has taken a tough line on steel-dumping. But the EU-China summit last month demonstrated the parties’ desire to amicably revolve their disagreements, which largely match those between China and the US: asymmetrical market access, intellectual property (IP) protections, and obstacles to mutual investment.

It would be hard for either China or the US to fight a two-front trade war. Europe’s careful manoeuvres have kept the other two major world trade powers focused on each other for now.

EU officials may be some of the toughest trade negotiators on the planet, but individual member states recognise that confrontation isn’t always the best route in the face of a new, unpredictable threat. In Europe, policy is overwhelmingly seen as the art of the possible, with balance and compromise the preferred state of affairs.

The Brussels approach may fail in the end — after all, Trump’s actions are impossible to predict. If there is a deal with China, Europe may be become an attractive target for the bluster and threats of a president edging toward a re-election campaign. So far, though, its strategy appears to be working better than the more adversarial Chinese one.

• Bershidsky is Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist. He was the founding editor of the Russian business daily Vedomosti and founded the opinion website Slon.ru.

• This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bloomberg