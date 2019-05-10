Opinion

WATCH: What we know so far in the vote counting process

10 May 2019 - 08:49 Business Day TV
Picture: iSTOCK
Business Day editor-in-chief Peter Bruce and his panel discuss the stories making headlines in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

This week the panel takes a look at the election results as they start to trickle in and discusses how Regiments Capital may have scored R100m trading on the firing of Nhlanhla Nene.

Counting starts as voting stations close

IEC says voting went well despite heavy rain, community unrest, power outages and some logistical challenges in some areas
1 day ago

Rand firms as election vote counting continues

By 1.30pm, the governing ANC had secured 56.21% of the national vote, followed by the DA with 24.17%
17 hours ago

The Nene short

Not only did Gupta-linked Regiments Capital allegedly use inside information to make millions, it seems to have made this money off its client, the ...
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: How did Regiments profit from that advance warning?

The Organised Crime & Corruption Reporting Project lays out how Regiments allegedly made between R100m and R500m from insider information
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: SME Fund may be small, but its effect could be large

Everyone agrees that small and medium businesses are the way to go to drive job creation and growth.
1 month ago

