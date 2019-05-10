Editing Allowed
WATCH: What we know so far in the vote counting process
10 May 2019 - 08:49
Business Day editor-in-chief Peter Bruce and his panel discuss the stories making headlines in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
This week the panel takes a look at the election results as they start to trickle in and discusses how Regiments Capital may have scored R100m trading on the firing of Nhlanhla Nene.
