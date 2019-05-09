Opinion

CARTOON: An unequal election

09 May 2019 - 05:03 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
LIVE | SA votes! All the election news — as it happens

Stay in the know: All the news, opinion and analysis around the South African 2019 general elections — as it happens!
WATCH: What business is looking forward to after the elections

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana talks to Business Day TV about the May 8 general election
Elections in KZN, North West flash points will run smoothly, says ANC

Provinces flagged as high-risk areas
WATCH: What a coalition government would mean for SA

Wits University’s head of political studies, Daryl Glaser, talks Business Day TV about the May 8 general elections
Shortage of ballot papers in Cape Town city centre panics DA

There was a delay of about three hours at nine voting stations because the person delivering the ballot papers had had an accident
Five voting stations still not opened by Wednesday evening

The IEC  decries protesters' 'lack of respect' as voters left hanging
