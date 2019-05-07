SA’s electoral system needs to accommodate individual candidates

However, it has a very serious defect in that the voters do not have the power to determine who is or is not on respective party lists, but instead must vote for a political party of their choice, regardless of the dissatisfaction they may have with certain individuals on a particular list or lists in question. Great displeasure has been expressed about a fair number of persons on the ANC lists because of their alleged serious misbehaviour.

In effect, the present system has the unfortunate result that those elected to the respective legislatures are accountable not to the voters, but only actually to the political parties to which they belong, which placed them on the lists and ranked them on the relevant list.

This is most unsatisfactory from a democratic point of view, since voters are not able to have the power to determine the composition of party lists or the ranking on such lists, but merely the power to choose which party to vote for, regardless of any serious reservations they may entertain concerning certain individuals on the list in question.

This means that the manner in which our extant electoral system works does not give full expression to the will of the SA electorate. Furthermore, even if voters feel aggrieved by conduct of a certain parliamentarian, they have no power to remove such a person.

As explained such public representatives are not accountable to the voters but to the political party to which they belong. This flows from section 47(3) (b) of the Constitution, which states that “a person loses membership of the National Assembly if that person … ceases to be a member of the party that nominated that person as a member….”