Opinion

LETTER: Let’s keep our covenant with Mandela on May 8

Why, 25 years on from the first democratic elections, are we repeating the same mistakes?

07 May 2019 - 05:00

I am re-reading Martin Meredith’s book SA New Era — The 1994 Election, and 25 years later the issues are the same. Unemployment, poverty, corruption, mismanaged resources and so on.

Joseph Cotterill’s opinion piece from the Financial Times weekend edition illustrates this point (Ramaphosa’s credibility on the line in ANC’s toughest electoral test, May 4). The economy is bleeding jobs, hunger is everywhere, dreams have been deferred and uncollected rubbish in our streets symbolises a failure of governance.

Why, 25 years later, are we repeating the apartheid government’s mistakes? Why have we not learnt anything? What does democracy mean to the forgotten residents of Klaarstroom near Oudstoorn, who live in abject poverty in a country where political elites feast on caviar? What about the people of Hanover in the Northern Cape? No-one hears about them; democracy has left them behind.

So many stories of betrayal. This must change. It does not matter which political party you vote for, we have to work together to improve everyone’s lives. We must make this democracy work for all. The era of the Guptas was an eye-opener.  There is a beautiful saying in isiXhosa that aliphandlwa kabini. It simply means you can’t keep repeating the same mistake. Learn and grow.

As the late Nelson Mandela promised in 1994, “We enter into a covenant that we shall build a society in which all South Africans, both black and white, will be able to walk tall, without any fear in their hearts, assured of their inalienable right to human dignity — a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world.”

The May 8 election is our covenant with Mandela.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

A supporter holds a placard with the face of late president and democracy icon Nelson Mandela, May 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A supporter holds a placard with the face of late president and democracy icon Nelson Mandela, May 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Most read

1.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
2.
PETER BRUCE: Thursday will dawn new and stormy
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma gets some of his own medicine
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Malema and the media
Opinion

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is it a case of the pot calling the kettle populist?

Opinion / Columnists

ENOCH GODONGWANA: Ramaphosa's New Dawn makes him the New Deng of our time

Opinion

Good policymaking needs teamwork and a wide range of perspectives

Opinion / Columnists

Companies need to pull out the stops to win and retain online consumers

Opinion

GAVIN RICH: Results show the absence of key players is a game-changing factor

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Afro-Arab revolutions will not necessarily bring about real ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.